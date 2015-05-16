  • Write a Review
SeaDream Yacht Club Europe Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Shaken_Bake
Photo Credit: Shaken_Bake
Photo Credit: Shaken_Bake
Photo Credit: nrc
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
23 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 23 SeaDream Yacht Club Europe Cruise Reviews

Exploitative Mentality

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on SeaDream II

Zoe grace
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Food is very poor and unrefined. It’s average and perhaps on par with mediocre tourist restaurant in a city The wine is not good. They have absolutely NO idea about someone who has an autoimmune condition, I am celiac and react to both gluten and seed oils. The chef neither staff are concerned about gluten contamination. And don’t seem to care about my persistence on this. The ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Disappointing Luxury Cruise.

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on SeaDream I

Paul Jenks
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I have been on more than 30 cruises including Seabourn, Crystal, Cunard, and Celebrity We looked at the Berlitz Guide to Cruising to get advice on the best small cruise ships. Douglas Ward, the author of the Berlitz Guide 2019, rated the SeaDream 1 yacht as 5 stars, which influenced us to take a cruise with them. However, in our opinion SeaDream 1 only warrants barely a 4 stars ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Best cruise we ever took

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on SeaDream II

gwennw
6-10 Cruises • Age 2020s

Although I love cruising, I have become very disillusioned with the large cruise lines. I do not like crowds and having to wake up early to get a lounge chair or breakfast table. After doing some research into smaller cruise lines I came across SeaDream Yacht. With only 100 passengers and 95 crew members, I thought this would be perfect. There were many interesting itineraries to choose from, but ...
Sail Date: June 2018

Memorable Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on SeaDream I

AWHW
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Apparently this was just another Greek Island cruise, where I think I have cruised in this region more than 10 times, but in fact it is an entirely different experience and it now ranks with the very few truly memorable cruises that I have had over almost 30 years. SeaDream, with its motto "it's yachting not cruising" ,makes all the difference, unlike what you conceive of another Greek Island ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Amazing ! We are already booked for 2 more trips !

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on SeaDream II

LnG4Crusing
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was everything I was hoping for and more ! We don't like crowds nor need constant entertainment. If that is what you are looking for this is not the cruise for you. If you are looking for that moment you know you are home and you exhale. This is the place for you. From the moment you step on the ship to the very last step the day you leave the Seadream crew out do themselves. The ...
Sail Date: July 2017

Really wonderful

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on SeaDream II

GlitteryUnicorn
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise. Friends recommended the SeaDream cruises as intimate with excellent service and food. What we did not want: A massive ship where we were one of a zillion people and mediocre food & service. We have chartered private yachts in the past and like the first class experience. Embarkation and disembarkation were simple and pleasant. From the minute you arrive to the moment ...
Sail Date: July 2017

SeaDream: the Carnival Cruise of the Luxury Brands

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on SeaDream I

stack1955
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Sea Dream is the Carnival Cruise line of the luxury brands. Overall the quality of the food was very good, but the wines served were not high quality, thus greatly dimishing the dining experience. They wanted vast amounts of money for the better wines. The service was not first rate either. There were several service failures. The attitude of several staff members was arrogant. Prices in the ...
Sail Date: July 2016

Highly recommended; unmatched service on a small ship.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on SeaDream II

Pivo Reins
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My wife and I were part of a private event that took over the whole ship for 5 days/4 nights. We have experienced great service before, but this was our first cruise. Though we live in a cruise-port, big ships turn us off big time. This cruise, from embarkation in Nice until the final port of Monaco, was stunning on many levels: My wife and I loved the yacht-like experience from the first ...
Sail Date: May 2016

The ship needs work, but the food and service are great.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on SeaDream I

PV Wanderer
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our Sea Dream I cruise from Lisbon to Barcelona got off to a poor start. Unlike Silversea, which we have used several times, Sea Dream was chaotic in a rain storm. The taxi couldn't get close to the terminal, boarding was an hour or two late and there was no canopy to protect us from driving rain as we boarded. The ship, just out of two weeks in drydock, did not get all its deficiencies fixed. ...
Sail Date: May 2016

A Tiny Cruise Gem

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on SeaDream I

Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had sailed on her sister ship several years ago, loving every moment, so decided that a short cruise on this lovely, yacht size vessel would be just perfect in a Mediterranean spring. Embarkation was over before we knew it, with the smiling captain waiting at the top of the gangplank to welcome guests, and a trio of waiters proffering glasses of champagne. Our charming Deck 2 cabin was ...
Sail Date: May 2015

Europe Cruise Reviews for SeaDream Yacht Club Ships
SeaDream I Europe Cruise Reviews
