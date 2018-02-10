Our first trip on Sea Dream 1 was over Christmas 2021 when Covid protocols were still in force. It was, essentially, a glorified beach tour, as many ports were not allowing guests. It was not a big deal for us, as we enjoyed being on the water, relaxing. We had such a good time that we booked back-to-back trips for Christmas 2022.
December 15, 2022, we (husband and I) had a direct flight to ...
It’s truly a Wonderful experience. The rooms are spacious and first class, the crew is attentive and professional, and the food is exquisite and abundant. Alcohol and gratuities are included, with few exceptions. SeaDream goes out of their way to make all the guests feel important and comfortable, as well as provide fun and unique experiences. The crew did a “champagne splash” and barbecue on ...
We just came back from the cruise Barbados-to-Barbados (Dec. 12 -Dec 19). We chose this cruise mainly because we don't like crowds wandering along narrow streets of small towns. The cruise itinerary looked very exciting. This was possibly a wonderful trip for the people who wanted just to eat, drink, and socialize. As promised it was 'consistently top-notch cuisine and service. The Chef is ...
BACKGROUND:
I am 57 and my husband is 63. We enjoy good health and like to be active. We were invited to spend this cruise with another couple. We have cruised on big ships: Disney, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Holland America, as well as the smaller ones: Wind Star and Wind Spirit Sail ships. (We've also cruised in our own trawler as well as sailed various sailboats throughout the ...
The anticipation of the unknown is my key motivator in traveling to places around the world. I have been fortunate enough to experience some 147 cities in 49 countries, went millions of miles, but amazingly have only covered about 20% of the globe. What lured me to this SeaDream mega yacht was only 112 guests and her crew of 98 - with their emphasis on extraordinary French-inspired gastronomy. Our ...
I have been on a LOT of cruises. I have been on Royal Caribbean, Princess and Norwegian. I have taken 7 cruises on Norwegian, the last 3 in the Haven Suites. After my last cruise on them I felt VERY nickle and dimed. When I found out after paying over $20,000 for my families haven vacation that my pre paid gratuities (come on, you know they are not giving those dollars up to the staff!) did ...
Just returned from 1 week Caribbean cruise on Sea Dream II - first time with Sea Dream. Traveled with my husband and 86 year old mother. We all had a great time. Our prior cruise experience was on Regent Seven Seas. First cruise for Mom. Here is general info for folks considering a Sea Dream cruise:
1) Mix of ages, from two ladies in their 80's to even a few 30 year olds. Bulk of guests ...
Seadream II: Antigua - Antigua, March 31 - April 6, 2018.
Anyway because of Hurricane Irma’s destruction of St. Maarten Seadream had moved their hub to St. Johns, Antigua for the whole season. A wierd choice because Antigua has no Cruise Terminal - in fact no facilities whatsoever. We came in on an Island hopper from St Maarten during the morning, took a taxi to St. Johns and was actually ...
This was my fourth cruise on Sedream and my wife and i went to celebrate my 65 th birthday and her 60th birthday. We went for two weeks and the first week there were only 45 passengers on board as we were originating in St Thomas and visiting Jost Van Dyke and St Barts on our way to Barbados. The dinner to celebrate my birthday on the back of the boat was serviced with every detail and our cabin ...
My wife and I sailed on the SeaDream II out of San Juan in February. We have cruised many times on the mega ships, but have since transitioned away from cruising. On the recommendation of friends, we booked the SeaDream II cruise. Overall, it was a wonderful experience and the service on board greatly exceeded our expectations.
Our cabin was spacious for a cruise ship. After the first ...