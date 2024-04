Review for a British Isles & Western Europe Cruise on Seabourn Venture

Venture is a beautiful small ship but Seabourn do need to have a rethink re what parts of a voyage in particular round the UK are "expedition" and which are not. We were cruising around Scotland where many of the places we visited and the tours on offer were the same as for the regular cruise ships. However, as all tendering was by Zodiacs (which hold 12 people) this did take longer for the ...