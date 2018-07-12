Our first pandemic-era cruise. We have numerous past cruises with Seabourn, and this cruise experience ranks at the bottom.
First, why would a complete novice stewardess, someone who had four days of experience under her belt, be assigned to service a Penthouse Suite? Should not you most experienced personnel take care of your higher-paying guests? Bad enough we had to participate in her ...
Amazing cruise! The food was some of the best we've ever had. The 24/7 access to caviar and champagne was one of the many decadent perks on this cruise. The Patio Earth & Ocean restaurant was our personal favorite. The food and ambiance was consistently fantastic, and it was always our first choice for dinner. It was the perfect addition for those wanting a more relaxed, yet refined dining ...
Having to cancel a prior planned Alaska cruise chosen after a lot of research, a friend booked Sojourn and without hesitation we decided to tag along. This was our fourth cruise with Seabourn. The biggest disappointment was lack of any viewing opportunities from the ship itself for any Alaskan wildlife or glacier viewing. The only way to see anything was to book expensive ventures done by either ...
The ship was beautiful, clean and staff / crew were wonderful. Our cabin was large and we were on deck 5 which has smaller cabins than the other decks. It was roomy and laid out well. We were in 514 and it was noisy when they dropped the anchor. Actually the whole room vibrated.
Entertainment was fair. Lectures were very good. Excursions were great, but pricey.
The food was a bit of a ...
The Sojourn is an excellent ship. Almost everything is inclusive. Thomas Keller aka “The French Laundry and Per Se Signature restaurant “. You can only reserve it once on the cruise. Do not fret over it. The main dining room and the second restaurant have daily menus on Thomas Keller inspired cuisine. I will post copies of it later.
Service on the ship was impeccable. One morning the ...
For our tenth or so cruise, we chose Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska. We are very happy with that decision. We had a balcony suite. I think all cabins are suites. Not a separate room, but a large cabin with separate sitting area and curtains separating the lounge area from the bed. There is a separate shower with glass door, a bit small, but good for a ship; and a tub. Double sink vanity which is a ...
First of all this cruise is way too late for Alaska. One port was completely closed. In order to see anything while ship was "cruising" a bay, you had to book one of the very expensive small boat tours.
Our cabin was OK but the closet was a disaster. Getting the room cleaned could take up to four hours.
Food was OK but nothing special. Ask for caviar before dinner--is not on the menu. ...
After cruising on the "big box" lines for over 20 years we decided to try Seabourn, and oh what a difference! From the moment you arrive, you are on a first name basis with the crew and your fellow passengers. The cabins onboard, with the exception of the larger Penthouse and Spa Suites, are identical in features and amenities and placement for your specific place on the ship is left to your ...
Chose Seabourn Sojourn due to size of ship, destination, and luxury quality. We felt we were picking the best quality out there. When expectations are high and the actual delivery of expectations is less, obviously you are disappointed. The ship and the help were outstanding.
Help couldn't do enough for you but. . . . First we booked room for queen bed--ended up with twin beds; we were ...
My wife and I just recently finished the 11 day Ultimate Alaska Seabourn cruise on the Sojourn. Really a great experience! Ship was beautiful, our room was comfortable and well appointed, food was fantastic and the shore excursions were organized and resulted in great experiences. The Bears of Anan and fishing for salmon in the Gulf of Sitka were 2 highlights. Service was excellent 90% of the ...