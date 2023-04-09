This was our 45th cruise overall and our 3rd time on Seabourn. Seabourn is our favorite line because of the conviviality of our fellow passengers. We were traveling with family and all of us had a good time, relaxing, enjoying an excellent level of service, attentive but not fussy. It was an Atlantic crossing, but there were enough activities on board, including some very good enrichment ...
I chose because of the itinerary and wanted to try Seabourn cruise line. We have sailed multiple times around the Mediterranean with Silversea so I wanted to go outside of the Mediterranean. This cruise started in Lisbon to Canary Islands and to Morocco into Med to Motril Spain and ended in Lisbon. While anticipating our trip I read a lot of Seabourn reviews and was nervous about the trip ...
We had not been on Seabourn and very much enjoyed our first trip. Nice people. Pleasant staff and generally a product that is a notch up from other lines we’ve been on.
Odyssey is an older vessel but I think this adds charm. Sure there are some imperfect things (tempura on a buffet is one) but never a lineup. First class cabin attendants. Excellent food including specialty restaurant and a ...
This was billed by Seabourn as an "ultra-luxury" small cruise/expedition ship experience. I was SO DISAPPOINTED! All my friends know I LOVE to scuba dive and snorkel, and Seabourn promised both on their website for this cruise. They even had a bonus: two submarines would take us on underwater journeys. I was going to be in heaven -- or so I thought.
Instead, this ship cancelled almost all its ...
The Seabourn Pursuit was on a reposition cruise from Miami to Barbados, before heading on to the Amazon and eventually Antarctica. Since the ports were typical Caribbean, and the ship was in non expedition mode, I will focus on the ship itself.
Pros:
-The Ship: impressive sleek design, Seabourn really took a step forward with many elements.
-Lounges: Ship was very spacious, never felt ...
This was our 5th Seabourn cruise and, unlike our most memorable cruise aboard the Quest to Antarctica with the late and much missed Captain Larsen, this voyage was a bust. Think that you’ll get close to Polar Bears and other marine mammals aboard Zodiacs? Think again! You’d be better off watching a David Attenborough film and saving yourself +$30k. We never got closer than 1000 meters to these ...
Our extended family of four sailed from Nome to Vancouver on a 12 day trip this past September.
Seabourn Venture is superb. The design is a happy marriage of form and function. The finishings are exquisite. Everything- from suites to public areas to outdoor spaces, all impeccably designed and executed. I have not been aboard a better ship.
At 355 square feet, the smallest suites are more ...
We traveled with Seabourn 4 times in past. This was our first post Covid trip.
Beautiful interiors. Took their highest level veranda on the 8th floor . Small room. Impossible shelving cabinet that left little room in front of bed. Tiny shower, large bath that was quite deep and was difficult to use.
House staff worked very hard. Restaurant staff not trained. Requesting water was a big ...
We have taken over 70 cruises. In fact that is a guess because we have lost count. We booked this 36 night trans Atlantic some time ago as we are tired of trans Atlantic flights and this itinerary looked very good. We had take two Seabourn cruises in 2022 and had a nice experience.
When I learned that Quest was a small ship with around 400 pax, I was a bit concerned as we had been loyal ...
It's been three years since we cruised since Covid shut down and Crystal bankruptcy (Our go to Cruise line in the past). In an effort to find a replacement we booked three segments starting April 9 and ending May 19 in Dover. The Seabourn Ovation is a beautiful newer ship with generous rooms sizes and furnishings. We had high expectations at the beginning of the cruise and learned quickly ...