Seabourn Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Lunch on the balcony of the Penthouse Spa Suite
Penthouse Spa suite on the tail of the ship
Poor TK Presentation
Penguins in Antarctica
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
27 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 27 Seabourn Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Rules changed after day 1 on the transatlantic crossing, despite being informed it would not.

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Drydocs
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We, along with others, checked on the website, various places, all pages said the same, and on the telephone (often more than once for many guests) before booking and sailing, that masks would not be mandatory. We also asked 'under what circumstances might this change' on the telephone and we gave various examples, every time we were informed 'it will not change'. We are medical doctors and like ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Not ready for prime time

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Len2006
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was transatlantic and had few ports (2) before arrival in Portugal. Due to Covid we were craving a get away but safely considering infection control etc.. We have a long history with the incredible staff and ships of Seabourn. But in today's environment you must be cautious. We purchased, as we usually do, one of the most expensive suites aboard this ship and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Spa Suite

Fancy Upscale Tries to Do Expedition

Review for Seabourn Quest to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jbondoux
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Our first Seabourn Cruise. We were on board for 45 days, Dover to Montreal via Scotland, Iceland, Greenland, Labrador. The Viking historical highlights were the Hvalsey church in Greenland and the Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland. Sadly, the St. Kilda landing was scrubbed due to inclement weather. The scenic highlights were the fjords and glaciers of Prince Christian Sound, and the cultural ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Great cruise with a wonderful crew and convivial passengers

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Formbyblue
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our fourth transatlantic since 2013, Crystal Serenity, 2014 Seabourn Quest and 2016 Regent Explorer. We embarked in Barbados, easiest we have ever experienced, from arrival at the dock to boarding took ten minutes. Stateroom was available ten minutes after our 2.00 PM boarding. We had a stateroom forward on deck four, no balcony but a nice big window. First time without a balcony but we did ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Good food, wine, and crew .

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Transatlantic

User Avatar
iamkingofall
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This one fit a particular time frame .We only had the first leg of 11 days . Had never had a chance to take a Seabourn cruise before . Very happy .They couldn't do enough for us .Came up with an extension cord for the C Pap machine . Stocked fridge and bar had a full liter of good vodka .Svedka , I think . Mixers, beer , champagne . Room stewardess was always ready to go . Dinning room had some ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Nice Trip, But Don't Trust Seabourn With Your Valuables

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Transatlantic

User Avatar
cruising94114
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The cruise itself was great. The rooms are large and well appointed, and the food is overall pretty excellent. It's amazing that we were at sea for more than a week, and yet they were still able to provide outstanding fruits and salads. The Thomas Keller restaurant is intimate and outstanding and worth doing at least once during the cruise, and there's no extra charge. The service was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Almost perfect

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Transatlantic

User Avatar
momger
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Service is exceptionally excellent by all staff allways. Food is not up to expectations: very refined on the printed menus but too many different ingredients result sometimes in lack of genuine taste. Thomas Keller Grill is just o.k., nothing exceptionnal. For lunch at the Collonade, there is not much variety for the cold dishes and salads: allways the shame shrimps and salmon and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Suite

Penthouse spa suite on a cross-Atlantic.

Review for Seabourn Quest to Transatlantic

User Avatar
alexander51
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third Seabourn cruise but the first in which we upgraded to a penthouse spa suite (because of a good deal) and the first where we crossed the Atlantic. Both were great experiences and are the focus of this review. The suite first. There are four of these above the spa area, reached only by a flight of curving stairs and so not practical for passengers with mobility issues. The deck ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Spa Suite

A truly wonderful cruise

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Mauzac
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our 3rd SB cruise and it just gets better and better! Embarkation was faultless and quick, lunch in the Colonnade awaited us and we sat and had a leisurely lunch then straight to our cabin for unpacking. From then on, it was all just a fabulous time. After an independent tour in Rio, we had 5 straight sea days before we reached Tristan da Cunha. Being able to visit the remotest inhabited ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

The Best Cruise Dinner Ever

Review for Seabourn Quest to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Cruisingwithdan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed on several all inclusive luxury class cruise lines and prefer Seabourn over their competitors for many reasons. Our latest cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona on Seabourn Quest can sum up our reasons for this preference. First is the Seabourn high standard of the ship's maintenance. We have yet to find one square inch of rust, shabby carpeting or non functioning equipment ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Transatlantic Cruise Reviews for Seabourn Ships
Seabourn Odyssey Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Odyssey Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Ovation Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Quest Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
