I won this trip and explained to Seabourn that I use a wheelchair at times since I have a very bad knee. I filled out paperwork online and when we got there in St. Maarten they had no real ramp to get my chair up. They had a bunch of steps and some weird panels that they had to close, but it was not made for people in a wheelchair. A man from the ship helped to push it up, but it was very ...
We chose this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. It was nice enough but I must say the food was a terrible disappointment. Thomas Keller's Bistro is a joke. My husband's veal chop was tough and stringy and what was billed on the menu as "Lobster Thermador" was something that never saw a lobster. Someone ought to buy Keller a cookbook. I was served some soupy sauce covering what ...
We have had a great Covid free vacation thanks to Seabourn and their focus on their customers and staff. Although the ship was half full, all restaurants and entertainment were in full swing. We were able to go to all ports and enjoy ourselves in spite of all the protocols. The staff on board were excellent and genuinely happy to be cruising again. Favorite excursions were sailing in Saint Maarten ...
We chose this cruise to visit the islands in the Southern Caribbean, especially Grenada, and to experience Seabourn for the first time. The experience was terrific! There were about 200 guests on the Odyssey, which has a capacity of about 450. All guests and crew members were vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 and wore masks. Our veranda suite was attractive and beautifully maintained, as was the ...
We did the 7-day Caribbean portion from St. Maarten and remained on board for the transatlantic, disembarking in Lisbon--18 days in total. This was our third Seabourn cruise, and Seabourn was once again spot-on with everything.
Embarkation/disembarkation is easy, although St. Maarten hadn't fully recovered from the hurricane. In Lisbon, we just walked off the ship at the time we wanted, and ...
This was our third cruise onboard the Odyssey and we loved every moment of it!
We embarked in St. Maarten after spending two days unwinding at the Holland House Hotel. The embarkation process was absolutely painless. Everything was run like a well oiled piece of machinery.
We were in PH cabin 918, which was lovely. I'm afraid we were spoiled by the extra room and location of this cabin. We ...
The itinerary offered me the chance to hit 5 new countries, and I ended up getting my 100th country as a result.
Embarkation was so smooth I almost felt like I'd not completed something. As it's a small ship, it's not necessary to be in a huge warehouse and standing in line for forever.
My cabin was #916 and in a perfect location, IMHO. It was on the same level, although at the ...
We needed some serious R&R after a difficult year so booked a cruise on Seabourn to get some. From the moment we boarded we found the facilities service and dining experiences wonderful. The cabins are really spacious and the bathtub in the en-suite and the walk in wardrobe are particularly welcome. The staff are all really customer focussed and can’t do too much for you. All in all a great ...
I should start by saying that we were first time cruisers so have nothing to compare this to. We chose Seabourn as we wanted a small ship and good service. We absolutely got this and more. It really exceeded our expectations.
The suite was really spacious with a fabulous bathroom and walk in wardrobe. With no knowledge of what suites were good or bad we opted for the gamble of a “guaranteed ...
We took a seven day Eastern Carribean cruise on the Ofyssey. Didn’t get off the ship much because we have discovered over the years that most Carribean Island adventures are pretty fungible.
We took an upgrade opportunity for one of the 4 spa suites on 10 accessible only via spiral staircase in the spa- a good pick. Great outdoor deck at the rear, plenty of inside space, huge bath and ...