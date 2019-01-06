  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Seabourn South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Seabourn Odyssey anchored in Cooks Bay Moorea
Zodiac cruise
Ship parked in Deception island
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
38 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 38 Seabourn South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Grand Pacific Voyage 2022 - World of Islands - Vancouver to Sydney - September 30 through December 05, 2022

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to South Pacific

User Avatar
mountainclimber1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had sailed with Seabourn 3 times before and the itinerary looked promising. It was the first Grand Voyage offered after covid and we had been looking forward to this moment. Unfortunately, we are sorry to say, this latest cruise was a disappointment; this was not the Seabourn we had known. We felt we had found ourselves on a low-budget cruise throughout the voyage. The food on our cruise, it ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Half a cruise!

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
Muddle
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

After four Seabourn journeys, I can say the experience is so enjoyable that I have no interest in trying other cruise ships. Comfort, food, service etc all first class. Furthermore I make three points: (A) whoever thought up and/or designed the Town Square concept should be given a double bonus; (B) the system operated by the banks where one’s account is automatically closed down ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Six star cruise? Not until things improve....

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
Accessor
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was a special trip celebrating a milestone 50th birthday. We are well seasoned cruisers and have been on most of the lines except Silversea and Crystal with 60+ cruises under our belt. SUITE: We booked the lowest level suite with a guarantee to upgrade to a min cat 3, and received a cat 6 up on deck 11. The room was perfect and spacious. Tons of room, excellent layout, with perfect ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Do NOT choose cabin 707

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
tanner.smith
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It is with great sadness that I am writing this review as I have never had to write a negative review before, however we have written to Seabourn since returning home and as they refuse to accept responsibility for issues then I feel it is my responsibility to inform potential customers of potential problems.. We chose the cruise as part of a long holiday to New Zealand. We had travelled on ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

ALMOST PERFECT

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
bugsyfromtaos
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were concerned about the larger Seabourn ships since we had only sailed on the smaller ones previous to this.We liked this better....never seemed crowded except for the pool deck during sail away from Sydney Harbor.The bigger ship gave more options which we enjoyed.We were 2 couples neither of which had visited Australia and New Zealand so we thought this would be a good introduction.It ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Very disappointed

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
carolinaboy1972
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the Seabourn Encore for 2 reasons: we wanted to see New Zealand and after trying other 6 star lines we wanted to try another. The itinerary was great. We had to miss Phillip Island because of the weather. That was ok with us; we really appreciate the captain taking safety so seriously. The rest of the stops were good. Embarkation in Sydney was fairly easy. The ship is clean and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Excellent Cruise to New Zealand

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
Winslow990
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a nice cruise ship. Before going I had read some negative comments about the larger Seabourn boats. This proved to be completely unfounded,as at no point did it feel crowded and we did not have to wait for any meals in the main restaurant or the Colonaide. Bar service was brilliant in the Club and Pool Deck. Overall cleanliness and repair is first class on what is addmitidly a ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

I always thought people giving poor ratings were crazy demanding

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
Lollytravels
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose Seabourn, when l gave up on Viking(10 sailings) failed to offer any loyalty program to those who had been loyal to them. $200 off, like anyone gets on 2nd voyage was not thrilling. Well, l am back to being a Viking loyal fan. I have always thought that those who give low scores are just being jerks. NOT SO!! SEABOURN EARNED THIS SCIRE OF 1. Here's why: 1.5 hr wait at airport ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Adequate

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
Jan Barbas
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It appeared we would see all coasts and important ports of New Zealand - that was not the case. We missed 2 ports due to high seas. One was major. We did not see any of the western coast. We discovered later that the ship frequently cannot go to the west coast. See we spent 4 days in a row at sea. We also went to two small dingy towns instead of staying longer in two quaint towns. We never ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

New Zealand disappointment

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
David1050
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose tis cruise to see Milford Sound and Norfolk Island. You can imagine that we were suitably unimpressed, along with many others, when both destinations were cancelled due to weather. This resulted in 5 days at sea as there was no alternative plan in place. The general staff were terrific but the interaction of the Officers was almost non-existent, to the point that two officers standing ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Find a cruise

South Pacific Cruise Reviews for Seabourn Ships
Seabourn Encore South Pacific Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Encore South Pacific Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Odyssey South Pacific Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn South Pacific Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent