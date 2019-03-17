My name is Ivan and I’m professional geologist and explorationist by training and experience. I participated in few expeditions by Viking and Silversea cruise lines (that were very good) as well as numerous land-based geological field trips.
In early 2022, I and my spouse decided to look for Antarctica expedition cruise and selected Seabourn due to the cruise credit we had with them after one ...
We did arrive a couple of days before the cruise in Buenos Aires. It is a fabulous city to visit and take in the shows.
We have taken 5 cruises on this ship and we just love it. It has the perfect size and the best service and food ever offered in any other cruises. We were also very lucky because the weather was perfect during the whole cruise. I do not think these cruises have much to ...
Ultra expedition to Antarctica.Experience of a lifetime. Expedition staff is one of the best in the industry. If you book your entire trip, including your flights, you will be well taken care with shuttle and minimum baggage handling on your part.Tours could be pricey, but well worth to enjoy the visits to all the scenic ports.
Staff on ship will pamper you, meals are five stars and the ...
Have wanted to do the Antarctic for ages. Already experienced Seabourn service so putting the two together was obvious. The service was at least as good as a Caribbean cruise we did last year and when you add to that a most impressive expedition team and organisation of Zodiac trips the whole experience was amazing. The itinerary started with a trip down the Chilean Coast encompassing interesting ...
Our 5th Seabourn cruise, second on the Quest. We booked a guaranteed verandah suite and were not disappointed.
The food and drink were typically of high quality and the service very good. Only disappointment was a dinner outside on the deck when the service was very slow and we just couldn’t be bothered to wait for dessert. I think they were just overwhelmed that night.
One can get cabin ...
The first leg of this journey was from Lima, Peru to Santiago, Chile. This first part was interesting but the protests, strikes, and safety concerns made some of the ports feel uninviting. We were onboard for Antarctica mainly and this cruise did not disappoint.
Antarctica is one of the most spectacular places on the planet and to be able to kayak, walk on sea ice, photography wildlife, and ...
This was a once in a lifetime cruise starting in Santiago, Chile….glacial cruising around Cape Horn, Antarctica landings, up the east coast of South America, ending deep in the Amazon in Manaus, Brazil.
For booking, this cruise was forty-two days and technically two back to back cruises on Seabourn Quest, which is reinforced for Antarctica. This was the last summer trip to Antarctica for the ...
Amazon River always been a intriguing destination , let alone getting o Manaus from Santiago , Chile is not a simple coordination then of course Brazil rainforest is a unique envirometthat any one would like to observe from a five star cruise ship , my arrival was direct from the airport , the schedule washboard on April 7 and ship overnights 1 night in Manaus so touring Manaus was very helfull ...
Seabourn Quest – The Seabourn Difference
16.3.19 -7.4.19
Buenos Aires to Manaus
Having cruised with Seabourn on Odyssey, Sojourn and the little ships, we knew what to expect and were not disappointed. We had booked a guarantee cabin or rather suite, as all cabins are known, and ended up fairly midships on deck 4 near the dining room in a quiet location. The balcony cabins are exactly the ...
I choose the cruise because it enter the Amazon River, in a Buenos Aires to Manaous route. The service is impeccable. The food gourmet. The Staff pleasant in every respect. The University Professors that gave the lectures were first class, instructive, it was obvious they wanted the passengers to learn, and most did want to learn, so it was very pleasurable.
Entertainment was appropriate for a ...