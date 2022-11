Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Panama Canal & Central America

After a terrible cruise on the Mariner with Regent of the Seven Seas we returned to Seabourn hoping that it still was the best cruise line we had ever been on, we were not disappointed, there have been some cutbacks as with all cruise lines but not enough to have a big impact on the services, and yes as many of the seasoned crew were on the new Explorer there were some delays in service but these ...