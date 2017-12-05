  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Seabourn Miami Cruise Reviews

Lunch on the balcony of the Penthouse Spa Suite
Penthouse Spa suite on the tail of the ship
Poor TK Presentation
Penguins in Antarctica
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
19 reviews

1-10 of 19 Seabourn Miami Cruise Reviews

My husband tested positive

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Philly4030H
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. It was nice enough but I must say the food was a terrible disappointment. Thomas Keller's Bistro is a joke. My husband's veal chop was tough and stringy and what was billed on the menu as "Lobster Thermador" was something that never saw a lobster. Someone ought to buy Keller a cookbook. I was served some soupy sauce covering what ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

horrific experience

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
SQ77
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

ship was changed from Sojourn to Ovation (slightly larger) and it was impressed on me that I must read the T & Cs - which I did. Seabourn, unknown to me when I went on board, already had Covid cases on board and which spread rapidly round crew, staff and guests. Isolation seemed chaotic and safety measures were lax - I was passed in corridors by staff exiting Covid cabins in full PPE and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Still Awesome

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
LFOrlando
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

It is 16 years since we last sailed on Seabourn - when the ships only carried 220 passengers so this was a new experience on a larger ship. We thought the ship size was actually better, with more restaurant space and better entertainment. The cabin was a perfect size with a good size bathroom, lounge area and balcony. The ship was lovely and clean and restaurants and all public rooms very ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Nice cabins, that was about it.

Review for Seabourn Quest to South America

User Avatar
Seattle Scott
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary through the Panama Canal to Peru. The excursions we booked on our own were far better than the experiences people had on the cruise line's offers. Many of the ports visited were for the first time and the itinerary staff knew little or nothing about them. You would think they would send out people ahead of time to learn about the areas they were going to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

The Best Way to See Antarctica

Review for Seabourn Quest to South America

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We've taken 32 cruises on many different lines and now find that Seabourn is our favorite line. We booked this cruise as a way to get us to South America, and were happily surprised by the extra bonus of Antarctica. I was most pleased by the careful attention paid to passenger safety and comfort. An expedition to Antarctica is not easy and many passengers had some degree of disability. Still ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Another great Seabourn cruise.

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Gwtr
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Each ship has its own personality. Having said that as much as we loved this cruise, and we did, the cruise wasn’t as great as sailing on the Quest. This was our 6th cruise on Seabourn and the second ship in its fleet we have sailed on. A bit of background. We seldom take cruises under 30 days. We broke with our tradition in that this was 14 day and a holiday cruise to boot. This trip served ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Never again Seabourn

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Jetdog69
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We normally sail on Crystal, however we were told how nice Seabourn is so we decided to give it a try. It is so underwhelming and disappointing. Stateroom- Suite is very nice. Large and luxurious with lots of storage. I would have given it 5 stars except for the antiquated small tv. Food- Nothing special and definitely lacking creativity. Menu is the same in everyday in all dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

14 day Caribbean cruise First time on Seabourn and the Last

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
paladin757
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I know the caribbean was hit by hurricanes last year.. our stops in San Juan and Martinique were a joke.. The entire towns were both closed .. Nothing and I mean nothing was open .. The small town(Ille De Trois) on Martinique was supposed to be really nice and get us away from Fort De France where the regular ships dock.. But there was nothing to do on shore. Now for the food.. unremarkable ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Excellent Cruise Experience

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
cruisefritz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Although there were boarding delays, it was not really the fault of Seabourn.The ship experienced unforseen issues from its dry-dock just before this cruise, and we all received an onboard credit to help ease this annoyance. Professional service and excellent food have always been our past experience with Seabourn, and similary, was once again. Entertainment, lectures and on-board activites were ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Not the same Seabourn of past years...

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
SeabournGirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As a long time Seabourn cruiser (22+ since 1997), I was a bit disappointed with the many things that are no longer "Seabourn Style"... No champagne waiting for you on a tray as you embark the ship. No one beaming and saying "Welcome Home" as you board, recognizing you from a precious cruise, or greeting you after returning from an excursion other than security checking you in. No check ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Seabourn Suite

Find a cruise

