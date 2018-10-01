Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Seabourn Quest

From a global point of view, we think that Silversea is better than Seabourn and gives much more value for money. Positive side: The ship is modern, we liked very much the suite, and there are very nice places such as the Seabourn square, very cosy, very comfortable, as well as the observation lounge. The service was generally very kind and willing to satisfy our needs, which is most ...