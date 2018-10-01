We joined the Sojourn in LA and disembarked in Taipei at the end of the second segment of the World Cruise 72 days later. Our last trip on the Sojourn had been the last two segments of the 2023 World Cruise from the Seychelles to Barcelona, and we now have about 200 days with Seabourn. We rated the 2023 voyage overall a 9.5/10. This years we would rate an 8.5+ to 9/10, still excellent. Why lower? ...
If you've sailed with Seabourn pre-covid (I'll guess) and sail with them now - it will be a vastly different experience and VERY disappointing.
Prior to this sailing, I rated all cruise lines against Seabourn. I was an amazing experience from food to service, people and ports.
It's really sad to see how things have changed. To give you an idea, I went on a cruise with Norwegian out of NYC ...
This was our 5th Seabourn cruise and, unlike our most memorable cruise aboard the Quest to Antarctica with the late and much missed Captain Larsen, this voyage was a bust. Think that you’ll get close to Polar Bears and other marine mammals aboard Zodiacs? Think again! You’d be better off watching a David Attenborough film and saving yourself +$30k. We never got closer than 1000 meters to these ...
From a global point of view, we think that Silversea is better than Seabourn and gives much more value for money.
Positive side:
The ship is modern, we liked very much the suite, and there are very nice places such as the Seabourn square, very cosy, very comfortable, as well as the observation lounge.
The service was generally very kind and willing to satisfy our needs, which is most ...
We chose this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. It was nice enough but I must say the food was a terrible disappointment. Thomas Keller's Bistro is a joke. My husband's veal chop was tough and stringy and what was billed on the menu as "Lobster Thermador" was something that never saw a lobster. Someone ought to buy Keller a cookbook. I was served some soupy sauce covering what ...
ship was changed from Sojourn to Ovation (slightly larger) and it was impressed on me that I must read the T & Cs - which I did. Seabourn, unknown to me when I went on board, already had Covid cases on board and which spread rapidly round crew, staff and guests. Isolation seemed chaotic and safety measures were lax - I was passed in corridors by staff exiting Covid cabins in full PPE and not ...
Had previous safe trips but this one was horrible. Not only injured but upon return home was advised by ship insurance carrier that we required tons of previous medical information in order to obtain satisfaction for injuries and loss of ship use for 10 days after injury. Tender was ordered to stop operations after my injury but should have happened in advance. Lack of security to stop Tender ...
Honeymoon We had a PH for 4 weeks. My parents joined us on 4th Jan. My 82 old mum was ill for the last days of the trip and was disembarked by ambulance to a hosp in Barbados on 18/01 thereby missing flt back to the UK. My 83 old dad has dementia. My mum was discharged today and has been pronounced fit to fly by the doctor after suffering with pulmonary congestion. My problem is this, we booked ...
We have had many years of delightful sailing with Seabourn (Diamond Elite member). We have sailed exclusively with Seabourn for a decade.
This time, our trip was from Dover (London) to Venice - about a month - on Ovation. The ships are lovely, as are the cabins. The cabin stewardess was excellent. The cruise director was excellent - but the apparent problems are far from his ...
Chose this cruise because the itinerary was all new to us and it hit some spots on our bucket list, including Giverny, D-Day beaches, Bayeux Tapestries, and Lisbon.
Embarkation was quick and easy. Had an early private excursion in Lisbon and getting off the ship was very fast.
For the first 24 hours, service in the Restaurant and Colonnade was slow and we got the impression that the servers ...