Seabourn Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Lunch on the balcony of the Penthouse Spa Suite
Penthouse Spa suite on the tail of the ship
Poor TK Presentation
Penguins in Antarctica
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
661 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 661 Seabourn Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Marvelous cruise all around: Athens to Istanbul to Athens

Review for Seabourn Encore to Mediterranean

User Avatar
EmptyNesting
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

It was so nice to be back on board a ship and sailing once more. The Encore was nearly spotless, so the 2 year Covid lay up allowed for maintenance and it showed with a sparkling appearance. With fewer than 250 guests both weeks and more than 400 crew, shall we say we were pampered like never before? The dining venues were competing for our patronage! And the food was excellent and varied in all ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Disappointing

Review for Seabourn Encore to Canary Islands

User Avatar
jos12
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The crew was vey friendly.Fantastic CD and ass.CD. They had a lot of humor during team trivia. The food was very disappointing. We had a friendly waiter at dinner who was always willing to get one specific wine from the daily available ones. Once I choose excargots; they were frozen, so I asked a new portion. That was a little better but still too cold. I liked nice cabin. Room enough and in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Needs improvement and if handicapped avoid this cruise line!

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Sanshl319
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I won this trip and explained to Seabourn that I use a wheelchair at times since I have a very bad knee. I filled out paperwork online and when we got there in St. Maarten they had no real ramp to get my chair up. They had a bunch of steps and some weird panels that they had to close, but it was not made for people in a wheelchair. A man from the ship helped to push it up, but it was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Pretty good cruise but not up to the normal standard yet

Review for Seabourn Encore to Canary Islands

User Avatar
John117
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In spite of all the conflicting information (you need a test before departure, you will be charged $100 if you turn up without one, you don’t need a test etc) from Seabourn pre cruise on their web site, direct emails and info via our TA we made it to Lisbon and to the ship. The Lisbon airport transfer to the ship was quite efficient in spite of panic setting in when our second bag didn’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

My husband tested positive

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Philly4030H
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. It was nice enough but I must say the food was a terrible disappointment. Thomas Keller's Bistro is a joke. My husband's veal chop was tough and stringy and what was billed on the menu as "Lobster Thermador" was something that never saw a lobster. Someone ought to buy Keller a cookbook. I was served some soupy sauce covering what ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Great return to cruising

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
DJBRWN
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have had a great Covid free vacation thanks to Seabourn and their focus on their customers and staff. Although the ship was half full, all restaurants and entertainment were in full swing. We were able to go to all ports and enjoy ourselves in spite of all the protocols. The staff on board were excellent and genuinely happy to be cruising again. Favorite excursions were sailing in Saint Maarten ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Terrific First Time Cruise on Seabourn

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Verotogo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to visit the islands in the Southern Caribbean, especially Grenada, and to experience Seabourn for the first time. The experience was terrific! There were about 200 guests on the Odyssey, which has a capacity of about 450. All guests and crew members were vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 and wore masks. Our veranda suite was attractive and beautifully maintained, as was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

horrific experience

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
SQ77
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

ship was changed from Sojourn to Ovation (slightly larger) and it was impressed on me that I must read the T & Cs - which I did. Seabourn, unknown to me when I went on board, already had Covid cases on board and which spread rapidly round crew, staff and guests. Isolation seemed chaotic and safety measures were lax - I was passed in corridors by staff exiting Covid cabins in full PPE and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Back to cruising - First Class - in the bubble!

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Marty911
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed a 2 week cruise on Seabourn's Odyssey in the caribbean based out of Barbados. In order to bring back customers after the fiasco on several cruise lines in March 2020, the cruise was in a bubble. All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated. We were all tested negative before entering Barbados. We all did a further negative test before boarding the ship. All excursions were in a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse Spa Suite

Far Beyond Expectations - Service, Community, Safe Bubble

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Hummingbird3
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Wow where to begin? So much awesomeness: 1. Service Service Service: Head Chef and the head chefs at the outlets were amazing. I was so spoiled with my plant based diet. Head matire'd Mustafa from Turkey was attentive, professional & charming. Everyone was polished. My review would be pages if i gave a shout out to everyone! If i can update this i will do so when i have my notes with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

