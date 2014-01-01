  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Seabourn Los Angeles Cruise Reviews

Lunch on the balcony of the Penthouse Spa Suite
Penthouse Spa suite on the tail of the ship
Poor TK Presentation
Penguins in Antarctica
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
14 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 14 Seabourn Los Angeles Cruise Reviews

Paid for Seabourn, but this was not Seabourn

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
cruising94114
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

At one of those treacly self-congratulatory events the ship hosts for its loyal repeat customers, the cruise director raised her glass of champagne for a toast. Hardly anyone in the room raised theirs. Not because they were rude. They did not have drinks. They’d been seated for more than half an hour, and had yet to be served anything. This pretty much sums up our trip. The Seabourn leaders ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

One of the finest, most memorable trips ever

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to South Pacific

User Avatar
Mr. Manhattan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having tried Seabourn's Odyssey last December in the Caribbean, we were blown away by how fabulous it was. We like sea days, and decided to try the Sojourn's 18 day LA-Hawaii-Tahiti cruise. We had some trepidation, because we thought our wonderful experience the first time around might have been a one-off. No worries. This was even better. This talented crew knocks themselves out for you. ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Seabourn Sojourn our first Luxury Cruise!

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Sattie
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The luxury cruises seemed to provide a great deal of value for the money. Yes, they are more expensive, but with different amenities for different lines, you can get a price you want and the included tipping and drinks and other amenities are super! Seabourn could improve laundry! We get a bag a day on Holland America but on a luxury cruise we don’t? They are super about all the amenities ...
Sail Date: November 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

French Polynesian Heaven

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to South Pacific

User Avatar
MsFeb14
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It has been a little over 2 months since we disembarked from a perfect Seabourn Sojourn cruise. From Opera Night, complete with extraordinary Mardi Gras masks provided at dinner, daily trivia competitions, and to a spectacular Halloween party (just to mention a few highlights) the memories just keep flooding in. But aside from those special events, there was one that will never be forgotten. Our ...
Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Mostly Excellent

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
LittleRedJohn
10+ Cruises

Overall, we had a great cruise through the Panama Canal on Seabourn Odyssey. Foreign trips are never perfect, and this one was not. But we found much to praise and little to criticize on Odyssey. We left Los Angeles on Jan. 6th, and spent a day each in Cabo San Lucas, Huatulco, Puerto Chiapas, Puerto Quetzal, Puntarenas, Portobelo and Cartagena. We spent a long day going through the Panama Canal. ...
Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Seabourn Odessey vs. Crystal

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
FEH-HCG
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have just completed a 20 day cruise on the Seabourn Odyssey (March 21-April 10, 2016). This was our first Seabourn experience; all of our other recent cruises have been on Crystal. So this assessment is a comparison of our Seabourn and Crystal cruise experiences. Bottom Line Both Seabourn and Crystal are deserving of their six star rating and each has specific advantages and ...
Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Odyssey crossing and Med Trip

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
lucyfurr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I love Seabourn...it is the only cruise line I will sail.....We went Los Angeles to Athens....my first transatlantic....Loved it....I try to cruise 5-6 months out of the year. The crew is great....cabins on Odyssey are a getting a little i need of refurb....but the layout is great.... Great regular liquor choices as part of the cruise...no extra billing surprise at the end. Really great ...
Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Smoking cruise

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to South Pacific

User Avatar
option33
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is your cruise line if you smoke! The CEO is a smoker, so smokers get special smoking places, you can smoke on your balcony, which means the neighbors get to smoke too! The balcony doors open outward & upwind so you will suck in all your neighbors smoke when you open the door, and sitting on your balcony if you are so unfortunate to have a neighbor who smokes is not possible. Smokers also ...
Sail Date: February 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

First segment of Seabourn World Cruise 2014

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
KSRM
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on the Odyssey in 2011 for cruise from Athens to Istanbul on Veranda 2 level. This time we asked for Veranda 2 but got room 503 Veranda 1. Very noisy at 4:30am when the anchor dropped since it was a floor or two below us. We wanted a balcony because we love eating on the deck. We had a balcony but it was only 1/4 glass and the rest metal as we were the first balcony. It got covered in ...
Sail Date: January 2014

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

World Cruise, First Time on Seabourn

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to South Pacific

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 12 other cruises on 9 other lines, this was our first time on Seabourn. We completed 2 segments on the 2014 World Cruise, from Los Angeles to Hong Kong. Some things on the Sojourn were wonderful; some not so much... The Ship: Beautiful and well-maintained. The design is sleek, modern with a flavor of mid-century. One of the things you pay for in the luxury pricing is the space. Imagine an ...
Sail Date: January 2014

