At one of those treacly self-congratulatory events the ship hosts for its loyal repeat customers, the cruise director raised her glass of champagne for a toast. Hardly anyone in the room raised theirs. Not because they were rude. They did not have drinks. They’d been seated for more than half an hour, and had yet to be served anything.
This pretty much sums up our trip. The Seabourn leaders ...
Having tried Seabourn's Odyssey last December in the Caribbean, we were blown away by how fabulous it was. We like sea days, and decided to try the Sojourn's 18 day LA-Hawaii-Tahiti cruise. We had some trepidation, because we thought our wonderful experience the first time around might have been a one-off. No worries. This was even better. This talented crew knocks themselves out for you. ...
The luxury cruises seemed to provide a great deal of value for the money. Yes, they are more expensive, but with different amenities for different lines, you can get a price you want and the included tipping and drinks and other amenities are super!
Seabourn could improve laundry! We get a bag a day on Holland America but on a luxury cruise we don’t?
They are super about all the amenities ...
It has been a little over 2 months since we disembarked from a perfect Seabourn Sojourn cruise. From Opera Night, complete with extraordinary Mardi Gras masks provided at dinner, daily trivia competitions, and to a spectacular Halloween party (just to mention a few highlights) the memories just keep flooding in. But aside from those special events, there was one that will never be forgotten. Our ...
Overall, we had a great cruise through the Panama Canal on Seabourn Odyssey. Foreign trips are never perfect, and this one was not. But we found much to praise and little to criticize on Odyssey. We left Los Angeles on Jan. 6th, and spent a day each in Cabo San Lucas, Huatulco, Puerto Chiapas, Puerto Quetzal, Puntarenas, Portobelo and Cartagena. We spent a long day going through the Panama Canal. ...
We have just completed a 20 day cruise on the Seabourn Odyssey (March 21-April 10, 2016). This was our first Seabourn experience; all of our other recent cruises have been on Crystal. So this assessment is a comparison of our Seabourn and Crystal cruise experiences.
Bottom Line
Both Seabourn and Crystal are deserving of their six star rating and each has specific advantages and ...
I love Seabourn...it is the only cruise line I will sail.....We went Los Angeles to Athens....my first transatlantic....Loved it....I try to cruise 5-6 months out of the year.
The crew is great....cabins on Odyssey are a getting a little i need of refurb....but the layout is great....
Great regular liquor choices as part of the cruise...no extra billing surprise at the end.
Really great ...
This is your cruise line if you smoke! The CEO is a smoker, so smokers get special smoking places, you can smoke on your balcony, which means the neighbors get to smoke too! The balcony doors open outward & upwind so you will suck in all your neighbors smoke when you open the door, and sitting on your balcony if you are so unfortunate to have a neighbor who smokes is not possible. Smokers also ...
We had been on the Odyssey in 2011 for cruise from Athens to Istanbul on Veranda 2 level. This time we asked for Veranda 2 but got room 503 Veranda 1. Very noisy at 4:30am when the anchor dropped since it was a floor or two below us. We wanted a balcony because we love eating on the deck. We had a balcony but it was only 1/4 glass and the rest metal as we were the first balcony. It got covered in ...
After 12 other cruises on 9 other lines, this was our first time on Seabourn. We completed 2 segments on the 2014 World Cruise, from Los Angeles to Hong Kong. Some things on the Sojourn were wonderful; some not so much...
The Ship: Beautiful and well-maintained. The design is sleek, modern with a flavor of mid-century. One of the things you pay for in the luxury pricing is the space. Imagine an ...