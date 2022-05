Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Transatlantic

We wanted to try a trans-Atlantic cruise just because.... It was wonderful. We took a southerly route and in spite of the season (December!) we spent each day at the pool or walking about the ship, or just sitting out on our balcony reading. It took a little time to realize we could have what ever we wanted, when ever we wanted it! This kind of pampering is not normal. And it was all done ...