At one of those treacly self-congratulatory events the ship hosts for its loyal repeat customers, the cruise director raised her glass of champagne for a toast. Hardly anyone in the room raised theirs. Not because they were rude. They did not have drinks. They’d been seated for more than half an hour, and had yet to be served anything.
This pretty much sums up our trip. The Seabourn leaders ...
I won this trip and explained to Seabourn that I use a wheelchair at times since I have a very bad knee. I filled out paperwork online and when we got there in St. Maarten they had no real ramp to get my chair up. They had a bunch of steps and some weird panels that they had to close, but it was not made for people in a wheelchair. A man from the ship helped to push it up, but it was very ...
We have had a great Covid free vacation thanks to Seabourn and their focus on their customers and staff. Although the ship was half full, all restaurants and entertainment were in full swing. We were able to go to all ports and enjoy ourselves in spite of all the protocols. The staff on board were excellent and genuinely happy to be cruising again. Favorite excursions were sailing in Saint Maarten ...
We chose this cruise to visit the islands in the Southern Caribbean, especially Grenada, and to experience Seabourn for the first time. The experience was terrific! There were about 200 guests on the Odyssey, which has a capacity of about 450. All guests and crew members were vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 and wore masks. Our veranda suite was attractive and beautifully maintained, as was the ...
We enjoyed a 2 week cruise on Seabourn's Odyssey in the caribbean based out of Barbados. In order to bring back customers after the fiasco on several cruise lines in March 2020, the cruise was in a bubble. All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated. We were all tested negative before entering Barbados. We all did a further negative test before boarding the ship. All excursions were in a ...
Wow where to begin? So much awesomeness:
1. Service Service Service: Head Chef and the head chefs at the outlets were amazing. I was so spoiled with my plant based diet. Head matire'd Mustafa from Turkey was attentive, professional & charming. Everyone was polished. My review would be pages if i gave a shout out to everyone! If i can update this i will do so when i have my notes with the ...
This was our third Seabourn cruise and was a little hesitant to book with the current Covid situation. The cruise left from Barbados which was somewhat problematic since the island had no clue what they were doing once arriving at the airport. After leaving airport we went to port and again had to get another rapid test to get on the ship. Again not the most enjoyable experience but again this ...
Wanted secure cruise with easy access from the southeast. Easy requirements that created our bubble. No masks on board for guests. Service, food, and entertainment top-notch. Crew to passenger ratio second to none. Everything was simply perfect. Weather, venues, food, etc .
Yes, the were adjustments but nothing unreasonable. Yes, we kept our bubble but you know what - we were safe, we had ...
We did arrive a couple of days before the cruise in Buenos Aires. It is a fabulous city to visit and take in the shows.
We have taken 5 cruises on this ship and we just love it. It has the perfect size and the best service and food ever offered in any other cruises. We were also very lucky because the weather was perfect during the whole cruise. I do not think these cruises have much to ...
We have just finished our "Capetown to Singapore" part of the Sojourn World Cruise.
BACKGROUND
My wife and I used to be died-in-the-wool Seabourn fans and have Diamond (250+ days) status. We loved the experience. That all fell apart on a cruise in 2016 when they were introducing Thomas Keller (but before they had the separate TK Grill). The quality and variety of food dropped so bad that we ...