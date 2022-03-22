We’ve spent the last year “comparing” luxury cruise lines, sailing in the Retreat on Celebrity several times (including the maiden voyage of the new Ascent) and testing out Regent’s brand new Seven Seas Grandeur . . . While we enjoyed them all, we believe our 2 voyages on Seabourn Ovation to be significantly better in almost every respect. The Ovation, launched in 2018, was the “oldest ship” we’ve ...
This was our 45th cruise overall and our 3rd time on Seabourn. Seabourn is our favorite line because of the conviviality of our fellow passengers. We were traveling with family and all of us had a good time, relaxing, enjoying an excellent level of service, attentive but not fussy. It was an Atlantic crossing, but there were enough activities on board, including some very good enrichment ...
I chose because of the itinerary and wanted to try Seabourn cruise line. We have sailed multiple times around the Mediterranean with Silversea so I wanted to go outside of the Mediterranean. This cruise started in Lisbon to Canary Islands and to Morocco into Med to Motril Spain and ended in Lisbon. While anticipating our trip I read a lot of Seabourn reviews and was nervous about the trip ...
This was a 14 day cruise that left From Copenhagen, circumnavigated Iceland and returned to Copenhagen. We have been on Seabourn at least 6 times and this was our second time on the Ovation.
We like the larger size, compared to the 3 older and smaller ships, which is most noticeable in the Thomas Keller restaurant and bar. We were told there were only about 325 passengers, and the captain said ...
It's been three years since we cruised since Covid shut down and Crystal bankruptcy (Our go to Cruise line in the past). In an effort to find a replacement we booked three segments starting April 9 and ending May 19 in Dover. The Seabourn Ovation is a beautiful newer ship with generous rooms sizes and furnishings. We had high expectations at the beginning of the cruise and learned quickly ...
Terrific in Every Way. Fine build. Superb crew.
Excellent services. Perfect Food. Only The shore excursions fell down. Overall, tho pricey, an excellent value. The service was thoughtful and not over the top. They were present, but not obnoxiously so we liked the fact that we could usually control the cabin temperature, and that the housekeeping worked around our schedule social activities ...
First time with Seabourn, we were celebrating our 30th anniversary. Maybe our expectations were high based on the cost of this cruise. The embarkation and disembarkation procedures were very smooth. This is a small ship, (about 500 passengers).
Our room, #747 had a very spacious bathroom with a shower bigger than normal, double sinks and a bathtub! It has a comfortable king-size bed and ...
We, along with others, checked on the website, various places, all pages said the same, and on the telephone (often more than once for many guests) before booking and sailing, that masks would not be mandatory. We also asked 'under what circumstances might this change' on the telephone and we gave various examples, every time we were informed 'it will not change'. We are medical doctors and like ...
We chose this cruise because it was transatlantic and had few ports (2) before arrival in Portugal. Due to Covid we were craving a get away but safely considering infection control etc.. We have a long history with the incredible staff and ships of Seabourn. But in today's environment you must be cautious.
We purchased, as we usually do, one of the most expensive suites aboard this ship and ...
The crew was vey friendly.Fantastic CD and ass.CD. They had a lot of humor during team trivia.
The food was very disappointing. We had a friendly waiter at dinner who was always willing to get one specific wine from the daily available ones. Once I choose excargots; they were frozen, so I asked a new portion. That was a little better but still too cold.
I liked nice cabin. Room enough and in ...