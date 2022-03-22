Seabourn Europe River Cruise Reviews

Seabourn Wins!!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
garyd261
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We’ve spent the last year “comparing” luxury cruise lines, sailing in the Retreat on Celebrity several times (including the maiden voyage of the new Ascent) and testing out Regent’s brand new Seven Seas Grandeur . . . While we enjoyed them all, we believe our 2 voyages on Seabourn Ovation to be significantly better in almost every respect. The Ovation, launched in 2018, was the “oldest ship” we’ve ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Excellent Service, Food Needs Improvement

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 45th cruise overall and our 3rd time on Seabourn. Seabourn is our favorite line because of the conviviality of our fellow passengers. We were traveling with family and all of us had a good time, relaxing, enjoying an excellent level of service, attentive but not fussy. It was an Atlantic crossing, but there were enough activities on board, including some very good enrichment ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Wintergarden Suite

recovery

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

User Avatar
docpetey
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose because of the itinerary and wanted to try Seabourn cruise line. We have sailed multiple times around the Mediterranean with Silversea so I wanted to go outside of the Mediterranean. This cruise started in Lisbon to Canary Islands and to Morocco into Med to Motril Spain and ended in Lisbon. While anticipating our trip I read a lot of Seabourn reviews and was nervous about the trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Impeccable Service

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
davidh68
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a 14 day cruise that left From Copenhagen, circumnavigated Iceland and returned to Copenhagen. We have been on Seabourn at least 6 times and this was our second time on the Ovation. We like the larger size, compared to the 3 older and smaller ships, which is most noticeable in the Thomas Keller restaurant and bar. We were told there were only about 325 passengers, and the captain said ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

first class ship with second class food and service

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
minntom
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It's been three years since we cruised since Covid shut down and Crystal bankruptcy (Our go to Cruise line in the past). In an effort to find a replacement we booked three segments starting April 9 and ending May 19 in Dover. The Seabourn Ovation is a beautiful newer ship with generous rooms sizes and furnishings. We had high expectations at the beginning of the cruise and learned quickly ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Perfection

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
GABNDAVE
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Terrific in Every Way. Fine build. Superb crew. Excellent services. Perfect Food. Only The shore excursions fell down. Overall, tho pricey, an excellent value. The service was thoughtful and not over the top. They were present, but not obnoxiously so we liked the fact that we could usually control the cabin temperature, and that the housekeeping worked around our schedule social activities ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

From smilie face to sad face

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
waingart
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time with Seabourn, we were celebrating our 30th anniversary. Maybe our expectations were high based on the cost of this cruise. The embarkation and disembarkation procedures were very smooth. This is a small ship, (about 500 passengers). Our room, #747 had a very spacious bathroom with a shower bigger than normal, double sinks and a bathtub! It has a comfortable king-size bed and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Rules changed after day 1 on the transatlantic crossing, despite being informed it would not.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Drydocs
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We, along with others, checked on the website, various places, all pages said the same, and on the telephone (often more than once for many guests) before booking and sailing, that masks would not be mandatory. We also asked 'under what circumstances might this change' on the telephone and we gave various examples, every time we were informed 'it will not change'. We are medical doctors and like ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Not ready for prime time

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Len2006
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was transatlantic and had few ports (2) before arrival in Portugal. Due to Covid we were craving a get away but safely considering infection control etc.. We have a long history with the incredible staff and ships of Seabourn. But in today's environment you must be cautious. We purchased, as we usually do, one of the most expensive suites aboard this ship and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Spa Suite

Disappointing

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
jos12
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The crew was vey friendly.Fantastic CD and ass.CD. They had a lot of humor during team trivia. The food was very disappointing. We had a friendly waiter at dinner who was always willing to get one specific wine from the daily available ones. Once I choose excargots; they were frozen, so I asked a new portion. That was a little better but still too cold. I liked nice cabin. Room enough and in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

