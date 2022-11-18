  • Newsletter
Seabourn Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 93 Seabourn Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

More was wrong than right. Shocking!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Pursuit

PTMiami
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was billed by Seabourn as an "ultra-luxury" small cruise/expedition ship experience. I was SO DISAPPOINTED! All my friends know I LOVE to scuba dive and snorkel, and Seabourn promised both on their website for this cruise. They even had a bonus: two submarines would take us on underwater journeys. I was going to be in heaven -- or so I thought. Instead, this ship cancelled almost all its ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Beautiful Ship - Some Flaws in Design & Operations

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Pursuit

cruise44
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

The Seabourn Pursuit was on a reposition cruise from Miami to Barbados, before heading on to the Amazon and eventually Antarctica. Since the ports were typical Caribbean, and the ship was in non expedition mode, I will focus on the ship itself. Pros: -The Ship: impressive sleek design, Seabourn really took a step forward with many elements. -Lounges: Ship was very spacious, never felt ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Good cruise let down by very poor post cruise customer care

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

Teenyween
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The 2 week cruise we took on Ovation around the Caribbean in March was our first on Seabourn. We had previously done 25 cruises with other lines. It certainly lived up to our expectations in terms of added luxury. Our standard level suite was well appointed with a beautiful bathroom and good sized balcony. There was a sense of space in all the public rooms and on deck. We enjoyed being able ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Almost meets expectations

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

SeaNStars
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking for an all inclusive, luxury ocean cruise in the Caribbean and selected the 10-day Seabourn Ovation cruise from Barbados to Miami. The Ovation is a beautiful, well-designed ship with attractive and comfortable public areas. Though we were booked in the lowest category veranda suite on deck 5, it was the best stateroom we ever had on a cruise ship. Spacious with plenty of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Seabourn Spoiled Us - We Loved it!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

jeffyd
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have gone on many cruises over the years but mostly on the main stream ships (HAL, Royal, Celebrity, etc.). Last year we tried Azamara for the smaller ship experience and loved it. So this year we thought we’d try the more upscale luxury lines and see how they stack up and how we like them. So we started with Seabourn in March. We’re also going on Regent Seven Seas in June, Atlas Expedition in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Seabourn Ovation leaves others in her wake

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

Pete R
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Using numbered bullet points in no best order because they were all great, with simple honest direct words for you to determine my meaning this is my review. Seabourn Ovation: 1. Pretty much all of the Crew were - Professional; polite, respectful and genuinely wanting you to have a safe, secure and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

What happened to Seabourn

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

bevanship
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We have been Seabourn cruisers since 2014 and have always found them to be excellent and well worth the premium price. We returned from a 16 day cruise to the Caribbean and were horrified at our experience. The only good aspect was the quality of the food and the variety of the menus; however, the vaunted Thomas Keller Grill badly disappointed and the overall staffing of the ship was abysmal. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Never again

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

Mcmimiski9
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Missed our flight because of problems with Seabourn's ticketing issue. Despite the website's claim of 24 hr. customer service, there was no one to speak to @ 5:00am from our airport. We found our own flights & met the ship already one day out. My husband, a physician, contracted NOROVIRUS on board. NO food handler wore gloves on the ship or at a ship sponsored beach BBQ (which included caviar ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Definitely Not the Seabourn as we know it

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

LFOrlando
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband & I have over 300 days on Seabourn and lots of wonderful memories. This cruise was not one of them. From Embarkation to Disembarkation it was certainly not a 6 Star experience. Embarkation was a joke totally disorganized. We were originally given a 4pm time and got that changed to 12.30. The hall was packed at 12.15 - at least 3/4 of the guests were there waiting. The service ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Seabourn loyalists left disappointed, resentful, and disinclined to return.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

GusBomb
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our November 2022 Caribbean cruise on the Seabourn Sojourn left us resentful and angry. We had been Seabourn fanatics, enjoying cruises with them about twice a year and proclaiming Seabourn THE best experience available. We had a typically fabulous Seabourn cruise in November 2021, post-pandemic, with everything up to standards and wonderful. As such, we booked the exact same cruise for the fall ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

