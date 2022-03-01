Review for Seabourn Encore to Canary Islands

In spite of all the conflicting information (you need a test before departure, you will be charged $100 if you turn up without one, you don’t need a test etc) from Seabourn pre cruise on their web site, direct emails and info via our TA we made it to Lisbon and to the ship. The Lisbon airport transfer to the ship was quite efficient in spite of panic setting in when our second bag didn’t ...