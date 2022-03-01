  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Seabourn Canary Islands Cruise Reviews

Lunch on the balcony of the Penthouse Spa Suite
Penthouse Spa suite on the tail of the ship
Poor TK Presentation
Penguins in Antarctica
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Seabourn Canary Islands Cruise Reviews

Disappointing

Review for Seabourn Encore to Canary Islands

jos12
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The crew was vey friendly.Fantastic CD and ass.CD. They had a lot of humor during team trivia. The food was very disappointing. We had a friendly waiter at dinner who was always willing to get one specific wine from the daily available ones. Once I choose excargots; they were frozen, so I asked a new portion. That was a little better but still too cold. I liked nice cabin. Room enough and in ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Pretty good cruise but not up to the normal standard yet

Review for Seabourn Encore to Canary Islands

John117
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In spite of all the conflicting information (you need a test before departure, you will be charged $100 if you turn up without one, you don’t need a test etc) from Seabourn pre cruise on their web site, direct emails and info via our TA we made it to Lisbon and to the ship. The Lisbon airport transfer to the ship was quite efficient in spite of panic setting in when our second bag didn’t ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

