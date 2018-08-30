OVERVIEW
I have cruised luxury lines multiple times in the last decade ( sometimes with my husband, sometimes with friends, or alone) and several times since Covid. We are loyal to no line in particular, and prefer to mix and match lines, depending on itinerary and timing. Though we had cruised Seabourn (SB) , and the Quest, prior to the pandemic, this was our first SB post-pandemic cruise. ...
This cruise was spectacular. We typically cruise Regent and have done Viking Ocean and Celebrity, but we can say without a doubt that this trip was over the top fabulous. The food was the best and most consistent we've had at sea, the service was impeccable, the ship was spotless, the ambience and care taken to every detail was amazing. We have never done a cooler weather cruise before but we ...
There is much to like about Seabourn's fall foliage cruise provided you don't encounter a hurricane (Dorian) and have to forego Prince Edward Island and opt instead for 2 nights in St. John New Brunswick, an unscheduled port where it rained sideways. The captain was cautious, and when we read about the power outages in PEI and the hurricane-related problems in Halifax, we felt good about ...
We have cruised on Regent, Crystal, Viking, Celebrity, Princess and Cunard and although our experience with Seabourn was very good, there was something about Seabourn that did not live up to all the hype. The plus points are excellent cabin sizes, good food, good service and staff (most of the time), excellent safety and security procedures and the all inclusive nature of the cruise. Seabourn ...
We wanted something smaller and more upscale than Royal Caribbean, and with few or no children.
Okay, here's the good, the bad and the ugly about Seabourn.
Good: Boarding is a BREEZE. We walked straight on after checking in.
Debarkation likewise, a breeze.
Staterooms: amazing. Best beds I've ever slept on on a cruise. Bathroom roomy. Pillows!
Food is mostly ...
This was our first time on Seabourn, but will not be the last. The suites are expansive and well appointed. Our only complaint there would be the ridiculously small TVs that are in the cabin. Public spaces are well done for this size ship. Th entertainment was excellent actually. The four singers and two dancers that were part of the Seabourn team were some of the best that I have seen on any ...
I simply can't believe this is the same cruise line and even the same ship on which we experienced a truly magical trip to Antarctica. Whatever has happened to Seabourn in just 4 years?
First, the good point (note the singular): the food has improved massively. Everything else however has fallen off a cliff - the style, the sense of being really spoilt albeit at huge expense , the quality ...
We have been on multiple cruises ,first time on seaborne .I like the small ship ,the crew driving the ship ,especially the captain was very professional and competent .Our suite was very nice .Food in the main dining room was very average with a heavy emphasis every night on salmon and shrimp .Service was disorganized and poor taking up to 2 hours to eat .No obvious supervision .The Colonnade ...
Seabourn used to be really good. No longer. Food quality is not much better than the lower priced lines. Service not as good as before. Ship a bit run down. Entertainment just ok. We expected really superior service and dining from Seabourn. That is no longer the case.
We were really looking forward to this cruise, having had a really nice cruise with this cruise line some years ago. They ...
Missed a prior cruise. Seabourn was good enough to let me apply that payment to this cruise. The cruise was very relaxing and a nice way to see some towns that would have been hard to fly to or drive to.
Seabourn is very good about almost always providing you service exactly when you want it. You eat when you feel like it, not at an assigned time, check-in to the ship usually only takes a few ...