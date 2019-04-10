  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Seabourn Asia Cruise Reviews

Seabourn Odyssey anchored in Cooks Bay Moorea
Zodiac cruise
Ship parked in Deception island
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
60 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 60 Seabourn Asia Cruise Reviews

MAGNIFICENT

Review for Seabourn Encore to Asia

User Avatar
paulkelleher
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I am in general a critic. But I have to say Seabourn was an unbelievable experience that we will never forget. I can't say enough good things about this cruise. There were numerous good things that far outway any negative things. EXCELLENT from beginning to end. The one thing that Seabourn seems to have trouble with is billing and communication. We booked a tour and I decided it was too early ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Good but with some reservations.

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
SO LITTLE TIME
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Not having cruised to the extent of some others, we have previously sailed with Silverseas and Oceania and so do have something to compare with. Firstly, the good: Embarking in Hong Kong it was really nice to have our luggage already in our cabin by the time we got there, which was less than 15 minutes from kerbside drop-off! The cabin was very spacious ( V5 grade ) with the benefit of a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

South China Sea 28 day Feb 1-28 gone BAD!!!!

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
MargjazO
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are avid cruisers (7 lines) and this is our 4th with Seabourn. This was suppose to be our 'celebratory' 40th wedding anniversary dream vacation! The corona virus situation was a fast paced, evolving situation which we were acutely aware of. We landed in Hong Kong, our start point on Jan 31/20. The WHO had declared the Corona Virus a "global health emergency" the day before. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

A fun cruise on a lovely ship

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
Knyght1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We belong to the Frank Family Wine group, which chose a cruise on the Ovation in January 2020. Overall, the cruise was very good. The personnel are very friendly and, for the most part, efficient. Our statement was spacious, though a little narrow. Our room steward, who was very friendly and who tried to please, at times missed some basics. For example, once she forgot to leave us any bath ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

First Time Seabourn

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
gevets595
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised quite a bit with a number of cruise lines and enjoyed most of them. Seabourn had been on our wish list as we had heard good things. We enjoy Asia, have good friends in Singapore, and the cruise offered a good blend of ports and sea day. From arriving at the pier to departing the ship the service we received was outstanding in every way. There is no shortage of staff who are ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

A one dimensional review for a one dimensional cruise ship

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
paul94708
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Here it is October 2020 and I've begun getting promotional literature from Seabourn. In the midst of the plague I must have forgotten to tell them how much I didn't like my cruise with them in December of last year. First, the good points. Great stateroom. Clean, spacious, nice bathroom, comfortable bed, quiet (!), easy access to the private balcony. NIce ship. Not too big, not too small, well ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Encore 24 day cruise was a great success!

Review for Seabourn Encore to Asia

User Avatar
Mr.Bond
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I have cruised on 2 other cruise lines ( Windstar and Ponant) over the years. I chose this cruise of 24 days from Singapore to Sydney due to the fact that many of the ports I had never visited. I had been on the Encore once before slightly over a year ago and really loved the ship and her crew. The food was excellent overall, and I mainly chose to eat in The Restaurant which I have always ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Singapore to Bali

Review for Seabourn Encore to Asia

User Avatar
JollyJacqTar
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first trip with Seabourn and we thought it was amazing. We liked that the ship was much smaller than ones we had been on before, and it is unlikely that we’d ever travel on the larger ones again. Obviously there are differences with the smaller scale. The restaurants all close at 8.45 p.m. and there’s not a continual buffet service available as on the huge ships, however for us this ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Horrific cabin noise made jumping overboard an option. Almost.

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Asia

User Avatar
Calistoga Grower
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the Seabourn Sojourn with friends who were in suite 737. Their cruise was ruined by the constant loud noises from the patio bar on deck 8 above their suite. It ruined our cruise as well since our traveling companies were so upset. We visited their room to hear for ourselves. If it were my room I would have considered jumping overboard. Otherwise a very nice cruise. Seabourn does a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Another great Seabourn Cruise

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Asia

User Avatar
rols
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We're long time Seabourn cruisers who hadn't totally enjoyed our trip on Encore summer of 2018, finding the new larger ships lovely, but lacking the Seabourn service we'd come to love. This trip was on Sojourn, the only one of the Odyssey ships we hadn't sailed before. The ship is in fine condition, 450 people roam around it daily but it's constantly maintained and that keeps it looking fresh. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Find a cruise

Any Month
Asia Cruise Reviews for Seabourn Ships
Seabourn Sojourn Asia Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Asia Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Ovation Asia Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Odyssey Asia Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Encore Asia Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Quest Asia Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent