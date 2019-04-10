I am in general a critic. But I have to say Seabourn was an unbelievable experience that we will never forget. I can't say enough good things about this cruise. There were numerous good things that far outway any negative things.
EXCELLENT from beginning to end. The one thing that Seabourn seems to have trouble with is billing and communication. We booked a tour and I decided it was too early ...
Not having cruised to the extent of some others, we have previously sailed with Silverseas and Oceania and so do have something to compare with.
Firstly, the good:
Embarking in Hong Kong it was really nice to have our luggage already in our cabin by the time we got there, which was less than 15 minutes from kerbside drop-off!
The cabin was very spacious ( V5 grade ) with the benefit of a ...
We are avid cruisers (7 lines) and this is our 4th with Seabourn.
This was suppose to be our 'celebratory' 40th wedding anniversary dream vacation!
The corona virus situation was a fast paced, evolving situation which we were acutely aware of. We landed in Hong Kong, our start point on Jan 31/20. The WHO had declared the Corona Virus a "global health emergency" the day before. ...
We belong to the Frank Family Wine group, which chose a cruise on the Ovation in January 2020.
Overall, the cruise was very good. The personnel are very friendly and, for the most part, efficient. Our statement was spacious, though a little narrow. Our room steward, who was very friendly and who tried to please, at times missed some basics. For example, once she forgot to leave us any bath ...
We have cruised quite a bit with a number of cruise lines and enjoyed most of them. Seabourn had been on our wish list as we had heard good things. We enjoy Asia, have good friends in Singapore, and the cruise offered a good blend of ports and sea day.
From arriving at the pier to departing the ship the service we received was outstanding in every way. There is no shortage of staff who are ...
Here it is October 2020 and I've begun getting promotional literature from Seabourn. In the midst of the plague I must have forgotten to tell them how much I didn't like my cruise with them in December of last year.
First, the good points. Great stateroom. Clean, spacious, nice bathroom, comfortable bed, quiet (!), easy access to the private balcony. NIce ship. Not too big, not too small, well ...
I have cruised on 2 other cruise lines ( Windstar and Ponant) over the years. I chose this cruise of 24 days from Singapore to Sydney due to the fact that many of the ports I had never visited. I had been on the Encore once before slightly over a year ago and really loved the ship and her crew.
The food was excellent overall, and I mainly chose to eat in The Restaurant which I have always ...
This was our first trip with Seabourn and we thought it was amazing. We liked that the ship was much smaller than ones we had been on before, and it is unlikely that we’d ever travel on the larger ones again. Obviously there are differences with the smaller scale. The restaurants all close at 8.45 p.m. and there’s not a continual buffet service available as on the huge ships, however for us this ...
We were on the Seabourn Sojourn with friends who were in suite 737. Their cruise was ruined by the constant loud noises from the patio bar on deck 8 above their suite. It ruined our cruise as well since our traveling companies were so upset. We visited their room to hear for ourselves. If it were my room I would have considered jumping overboard. Otherwise a very nice cruise. Seabourn does a ...
We're long time Seabourn cruisers who hadn't totally enjoyed our trip on Encore summer of 2018, finding the new larger ships lovely, but lacking the Seabourn service we'd come to love.
This trip was on Sojourn, the only one of the Odyssey ships we hadn't sailed before. The ship is in fine condition, 450 people roam around it daily but it's constantly maintained and that keeps it looking fresh. ...