Seabourn Alaska Cruise Reviews

Lunch on the balcony of the Penthouse Spa Suite
Penthouse Spa suite on the tail of the ship
Poor TK Presentation
Penguins in Antarctica
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
17 reviews

1-10 of 17 Seabourn Alaska Cruise Reviews

Seabourn Fails To Deliver

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Alaska

User Avatar
notjaded
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our first pandemic-era cruise. We have numerous past cruises with Seabourn, and this cruise experience ranks at the bottom. First, why would a complete novice stewardess, someone who had four days of experience under her belt, be assigned to service a Penthouse Suite? Should not you most experienced personnel take care of your higher-paying guests? Bad enough we had to participate in her ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Best cruise line ever!

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska

User Avatar
heatherhaldeman
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Amazing cruise! The food was some of the best we've ever had. The 24/7 access to caviar and champagne was one of the many decadent perks on this cruise. The Patio Earth & Ocean restaurant was our personal favorite. The food and ambiance was consistently fantastic, and it was always our first choice for dinner. It was the perfect addition for those wanting a more relaxed, yet refined dining ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Memorable visit in Alaska

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska

User Avatar
Maui Bill
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my fourth Seabourn Cruise. They keep getting better. I traveled solo and knew no one when I embarked but when I disembarked two weeks later the crew and many fellow travelers were friends. Every night I was asked to join a table hosted by a senior crew member, entertainer or ventures staff specialist. The Cruise Director kept the interesting social events running. The Guest Relations ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Well run ship, A+ for effort - Alaskan inner passage cruise

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska

User Avatar
Tlawton
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I were looking for a smaller ship ( Sojourn holds 450 passengers) and a trip to Alaska. The ship is almost 10 years old and could use a little attention/updating in the way of carpeting, painting. Just a bit... That being said, the trip was quite enjoyable. We began in Seward, AK with effortless embarkation. Into the Gulf of Alaska ( seas a bit rough) and on to Harriman Fjord and ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Alaska Itinerary Lacking but Extraordinary Staff - In need of cosmetic makeover!

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska

User Avatar
kkmiausa
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having to cancel a prior planned Alaska cruise chosen after a lot of research, a friend booked Sojourn and without hesitation we decided to tag along. This was our fourth cruise with Seabourn. The biggest disappointment was lack of any viewing opportunities from the ship itself for any Alaskan wildlife or glacier viewing. The only way to see anything was to book expensive ventures done by either ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Alaska sojourn

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska

User Avatar
Staceylulu
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was beautiful, clean and staff / crew were wonderful. Our cabin was large and we were on deck 5 which has smaller cabins than the other decks. It was roomy and laid out well. We were in 514 and it was noisy when they dropped the anchor. Actually the whole room vibrated. Entertainment was fair. Lectures were very good. Excursions were great, but pricey. The food was a bit of a ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Seabourn Sojourn

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska

User Avatar
cllajl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Sojourn is an excellent ship. Almost everything is inclusive. Thomas Keller aka “The French Laundry and Per Se Signature restaurant “. You can only reserve it once on the cruise. Do not fret over it. The main dining room and the second restaurant have daily menus on Thomas Keller inspired cuisine. I will post copies of it later. Service on the ship was impeccable. One morning the ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Excellent all around

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska

User Avatar
BoatBoy12
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

For our tenth or so cruise, we chose Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska. We are very happy with that decision. We had a balcony suite. I think all cabins are suites. Not a separate room, but a large cabin with separate sitting area and curtains separating the lounge area from the bed. There is a separate shower with glass door, a bit small, but good for a ship; and a tub. Double sink vanity which is a ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Best vacation of our lives

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska

User Avatar
daytonaskyhawk
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Have cruised well over 30 times, when our favorite line had culture change we decided to try Seabourn. It was an Alaska Cruise which may be unique for Seabourn so we may have seen them at their very best. We were able to see touch and feel the real Alaska unlike any large ship could do. You take excursions from the ship Zodiac and Kayak with an incredible staff from the ship. Ship, staff, food ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Not quite up the standard of other luxury cruise lines

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Alaska

User Avatar
StephenPet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First of all this cruise is way too late for Alaska. One port was completely closed. In order to see anything while ship was "cruising" a bay, you had to book one of the very expensive small boat tours. Our cabin was OK but the closet was a disaster. Getting the room cleaned could take up to four hours. Food was OK but nothing special. Ask for caviar before dinner--is not on the menu. ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Alaska Cruise Reviews for Seabourn Ships
