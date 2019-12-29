A luxury cruise to Antarctica is expensive, so I thoroughly researched ships and pricing. Since we were still in the times of COVID, I was very lucky to find some amazing pricing on the relatively new and specially hulled Scenic Eclipse that left about 4 months out. The ship looked amazing, and more importantly offered all passengers zodiac excursions off the ship whenever weather and location ...
I need to preface this review by saying I am not an experienced "cruiser". In fact, this was my first cruise. But if that epic experience was anything to go by, then it most definitely will not be my last!
From the moment you step aboard the Scenic Eclipse, you are transported to another place. An ultra-luxurious, thoughtfully designed expedition yacht, that is clever in both its ability to ...
After 2 years of Covid lockdowns and repeated attempts to take a vacation, we decided that we wanted to do something quite extraordinary. We did our research (we had plenty of time in lockdown!), and agreed that a combination of ultra luxury, juxtaposed against extreme locations, was our brief.
Our path led us to the Scenic Eclipse, a 6 star ultra sleek, superyacht styled, boutique cruise ...
Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht (Antarctica and South Georgia)
This is a long review because I wanted to describe why I wholeheartedly recommend the Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht to anyone wanting to explore Antarctica in luxury and style. I’ve divided the post into four sections: service, food, ship and the excursions.
Service: I never knew what six-star service was until I came onboard the ...
I chose this cruise 2 years ago as I thought if I was going to the Antarctic I would do it in style and comfort. I chose what was supposed to be the second season so issues could be ironed out but because of delays it became the first season. Firstly we only became aware of our early transfer from Buenos Airies to Ushuaia less than 2 weeks prior to departure no time to arrange alternate ...
My agent asked me for feedback on Scenic Eclipse. This is what I wrote.
Our thoughts on Scenic Eclipse. Overall it’s a four star hotel in a six star ship where Silversea is a six star hotel in a four star ship!
The huge 6 metre stabilisers and a long sharp bow make for the best ride by far we’ve experienced. We were in a Force 11 gale and Force 12 for an hour or so leaving South Georgia and ...
We chose this cruise because it was going to all the places that we wanted to go and we were fascinated by the description of the ship …. everything live up to our expectations.
The ship:
This ship is different to every other cruise ship we have travelled on. It was silent, so silent that you had to look out of the widow to see if you were underway. There was no 'rocking and rolling' no ...
We had sailed on the Scenic Pearl river cruise and it was wonderful so we were anxious to try the Scenic Eclipse. We were scheduled for the cruise in 2018 but the ship did not get built in time. We then rebooked for the 2019 cruise. As on the river cruise the staff was professional and friendly. The discovery team (expedition team) did a great job of educating us about the areas we were visiting ...
This is a difficult review to write, as some parts of the cruise were excellent and others extremely disappointing. My bottom line is that Scenic ultimately failed to deliver the “6-star” experience they promoted. I am limiting the review to those aspects of the trip specific to Scenic and the Scenic Eclipse. The destinations themselves, the Falklands, South Georgia, and the Antarctic ...
Due to the delays this trip was a long time coming.
We are to disembark in 4 days at the end of what will have been a fantastic 3 week trip to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and Antarctica and wanted to share our experience as there were very few reviews available for us,
GREAT THINGS ABOUT THE SHIP AND TRIP
The expedition staff could not have been more helpful or knowledgeable, the ...