We’ve always wanted to tour the Bordeaux region of France. When we found that there were river cruises being offered for that very purpose, we believed there could be no better way to learn more about Bordeaux wines and appellations than by going on a cruise ship. We chose the Scenic “Flavours of Bordeaux” cruise because we had been on a Scenic river cruise once before and loved the way they cared ...
We are ocean cruisers and have been cruising for a number of years. When our cruise on Windstar canceled we decided we still wanted to travel. So we did some research and found this river cruise which visited the Bordeaux Region. Checked Scenics' reviews very happy with what we read and decided to book it! The idea of it being ALL inclusive was very attractive as well. Riding eBikes and wine ...
Having enjoyed a smaller canal cruise in Alsace, we were ready to try a cruise on the Rhone river. Reviews of various river cruise lines consistently pointed to Scenic as a quality choice. Although the Sapphire is not new, we found it to be sparkling in both design and maintenance. We were welcomed on board by the captain and his staff and assigned to a lovely balcony cabin, newly serviced and ...
We have visited the South of France with other cruise lines but we had heard that Scenic are the best. This has now been confirmed. We have thoroughly enjoyed all the aspects of this particular cruise. The attention to detail has been wonderful. All the staff have been so attentive and everything promised has been expedited. The beds are so comfortable; the cabin is roomy.
The food has ...
We went with family, No children. Children would be board but it was great for adults.
Our travel agent was amazing and helped us with the booking. Scenic looked after everything else. Hotel/airport transfers were done with high end buses and professionals. We stayed at the hotels recommended by scenic and were not disappointed.
The meals were amazing. It sucks to be home and try to ...
I'm in my early 30s and most on this cruise were late 50s and above. We wanted to take one for it's ease of getting from City to city. Plus it included amazing food, premium beverages, excursions and tips. The service was great. I booked the cheapest fair room but was still treated on par as all other passengers. Not all of the excursions started in the morning there were a few days that started ...
No better way to visit the South of France, than in a floating 5 star boutique hotel.
Difficult to find fault with any aspect of the cruise. The staff is attentive, enthusiastic and oh so professional. The food is first rate and reflects the cuisine of the regions visited. The excursions are plentiful, varied and enriching.
Despite a slight complication due to high water levels on the Saône ...
Everything is possible on this cruise. The officers and crew on board are very friendly and helpful. The drinks and food are all very good. The outings are thoughtfully planned with consideration of the capabilities of the guests. While most of the guests are retired and generally senior in nature, many are very friendly and became friends towards the end of the trip. The most interesting nature ...
Scenic was going to a place we wanted to go at a time we wanted to holiday and we got a good offer from ROL.
The cruise was good overall, but the senior chef was inconsistent. He didn’t understand French cheeses and how they should be stored and served. All consommé soups were very poor. We talked to the chef about it and he said it was because he wasn’t encouraged to use salt! Later a ‘tarte ...
Our first river cruise and headed into it blindly. One can research cabin sizes, services, costs as much as they like but in the end how did our complete package do? Rather well indeed. At 54 and 65 we were close to being the youngest people on board. This was a shock initially and more so as over 85+ year olds slowly started to come aboard using wheelchairs and crutches and walkers. But the ...