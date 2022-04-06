We selected this cruise based upon the recommendation of a friend and travel agent. Initially, we had planned to take a Scenic cruise on the Danube river in 2020. However, the pandemic postponed the trip and we opted to choose a cruise in primarily one country as opposed to four. It was an excellent choice. First of all, our first night stay at the five star hotel in Porto was excellent. All ...
We selected this cruise in 2019, but because of the pandemic, couldn't go on it until this year. Many of the people we met were in this position too. Everyone was quite happy to be on holiday.
Scenic was a bit difficult to contact prior to the cruise - on hold for long periods of time - and final paperwork was sent very close to the start of the trip. In the end, everything worked out. We ...
This was a wonderful trip but if I was being unkind I would say the Douro river cruise is a 5 star coach trip. This was my first river cruise and while I did not expect it to mirror an ocean cruise, there were aspects that would have made me reconsider booking had I known about them in advance. That being said it was a fantastic holiday and I am glad I went. The cabins, facilities, food and staff ...
Unable to get hold of anyone at scenic prior to the cruise for some up to date information on Covid testing. Several emails and phone calls going unanswered but then email received one day prior to sailing. Too late to be helpful.
All aboard and then we had noise problems coming from somewhere in the boat (not other people) and had to change cabins on night 4 as the "fix" they tried after a ...
The Scenic Jade experienced a trip interruption due to mechanical failure 5 days into the cruise. I won't go into all the ensuing inconveniences, but even before that, we were unimpressed with the food and overall adherence to the schedule.
On the plus side, our cabin was comfortable and the complimentary laundry service was very good.
We only used the advertised butler service once, but it ...
In 2015 we sailed with Scenic down the Danube from Budapest to Nurenberg and it was 5 star. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about this cruise. The difficulties began even prior to leaving home. Their website was basically out of commission for months, and phone contact was nearly impossible. When you were able to get through on the phone after waiting for hours, it was clear that Scenic ...
The whole event was a disaster form beginning to the end. Even when the Jade broke down with engine failure towards the end of our trip to see the Dutch tulip fields, it was not the worst problems with which had to engage.
My wife & I have traveled previously by sea & river, mostly thanks to Silversea & Uniworld both excellent. The vast majority of our unfortunate fellow passengers on the ...
We have been on a Scenic river cruise before from Amsterdam to Budapest and thoroughly enjoyed it so we thought we would choose the river Douro this time. The crew were amazing ..all from Portugal and obviously were very proud of their country and this amazing area .The trips were spectacular and the cruise director, Philipe and all his tour guides were excellent, with a tremendous knowledge of ...
First, Scenic had terrible issues with their website and staffing. So it was practically impossible to communicate with anyone even months before the cruise. We never received as much as a document or a pamphlet to tell us what was expected of us as passengers or what was the actual itinerary and times for embark and disembark.
Everything was a huge mystery to us! No email was answered, no ...
We chose this pricier cruise as a treat, expecting high levels of service and choices along the way. We were patient with rather shambolic service, as they were a new tea, and very pleasant.
Odd noises specific to our cabin caused disturbed sleep, but we were about to enjoy a change of cabin when the engines broke down( it had only been in service for 10 days since lockdowns).
We couldn't ...