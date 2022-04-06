Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - All

We selected this cruise in 2019, but because of the pandemic, couldn't go on it until this year. Many of the people we met were in this position too. Everyone was quite happy to be on holiday. Scenic was a bit difficult to contact prior to the cruise - on hold for long periods of time - and final paperwork was sent very close to the start of the trip. In the end, everything worked out. We ...