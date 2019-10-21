  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Scenic Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Balcony
Balcony
Bedroom
Mini bar
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
655 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 655 Scenic Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Bad experience

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
couple of critics
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Unable to get hold of anyone at scenic prior to the cruise for some up to date information on Covid testing. Several emails and phone calls going unanswered but then email received one day prior to sailing. Too late to be helpful. All aboard and then we had noise problems coming from somewhere in the boat (not other people) and had to change cabins on night 4 as the "fix" they tried after a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Bad experience

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
IL Traveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Scenic Jade experienced a trip interruption due to mechanical failure 5 days into the cruise. I won't go into all the ensuing inconveniences, but even before that, we were unimpressed with the food and overall adherence to the schedule. On the plus side, our cabin was comfortable and the complimentary laundry service was very good. We only used the advertised butler service once, but it ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Scenic having problems

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
tarzanterri
6-10 Cruises

In 2015 we sailed with Scenic down the Danube from Budapest to Nurenberg and it was 5 star. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about this cruise. The difficulties began even prior to leaving home. Their website was basically out of commission for months, and phone contact was nearly impossible. When you were able to get through on the phone after waiting for hours, it was clear that Scenic ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Avoid Scenic like the plague !

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cornwall dw
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The whole event was a disaster form beginning to the end. Even when the Jade broke down with engine failure towards the end of our trip to see the Dutch tulip fields, it was not the worst problems with which had to engage. My wife & I have traveled previously by sea & river, mostly thanks to Silversea & Uniworld both excellent. The vast majority of our unfortunate fellow passengers on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

ship broke down after 10 days service since lockdown.Compensation?

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
like rivercruises
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this pricier cruise as a treat, expecting high levels of service and choices along the way. We were patient with rather shambolic service, as they were a new tea, and very pleasant. Odd noises specific to our cabin caused disturbed sleep, but we were about to enjoy a change of cabin when the engines broke down( it had only been in service for 10 days since lockdowns). We couldn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Great first river Cruise

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
keckley
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are ocean cruisers and have been cruising for a number of years. When our cruise on Windstar canceled we decided we still wanted to travel. So we did some research and found this river cruise which visited the Bordeaux Region. Checked Scenics' reviews very happy with what we read and decided to book it! The idea of it being ALL inclusive was very attractive as well. Riding eBikes and wine ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Everything About the Scenic Sapphire Rhone River Cruise Was First Class

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
claudegaron
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having enjoyed a smaller canal cruise in Alsace, we were ready to try a cruise on the Rhone river. Reviews of various river cruise lines consistently pointed to Scenic as a quality choice. Although the Sapphire is not new, we found it to be sparkling in both design and maintenance. We were welcomed on board by the captain and his staff and assigned to a lovely balcony cabin, newly serviced and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Exceptional quality and variety of excursions in an all inclusive river cruise

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Denis St-Jules
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

No better way to visit the South of France, than in a floating 5 star boutique hotel. Difficult to find fault with any aspect of the cruise. The staff is attentive, enthusiastic and oh so professional. The food is first rate and reflects the cuisine of the regions visited. The excursions are plentiful, varied and enriching. Despite a slight complication due to high water levels on the Saône ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

First Cruise Ever

Review for Scenic Pearl to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Txbdaycouple
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I'm in my early 30s and most on this cruise were late 50s and above. We wanted to take one for it's ease of getting from City to city. Plus it included amazing food, premium beverages, excursions and tips. The service was great. I booked the cheapest fair room but was still treated on par as all other passengers. Not all of the excursions started in the morning there were a few days that started ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

South of France

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mickskipper
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We have visited the South of France with other cruise lines but we had heard that Scenic are the best. This has now been confirmed. We have thoroughly enjoyed all the aspects of this particular cruise. The attention to detail has been wonderful. All the staff have been so attentive and everything promised has been expedited. The beds are so comfortable; the cabin is roomy. The food has ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

