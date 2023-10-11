Our third cruise with Scenic having hugely enjoyed previous ones. We went as a party of 6 friends/relatives flying from Humberside via Amsterdam. Although this was the very last cruise of the season the staff were still brilliant - cheerful, helpful, prepared to go the extra mile. The only slight disappointment was that there was not a resident pianist like we'd had on a previous cruise - Tony ...
The Scenic Portugal crew is an exceptional team of professionals. Without a doubt, they have set the gold standard for luxury cruising. At the moment we boarded the ship, the crew called us family, a term they are passionate about expressing in every way.
From the endless smiles to the kind words and the special human touches, we felt cared for and appreciated by all crew members. Because of ...
We have always wanted to do a river cruise and the Rhine River cruise of 8 days seemed perfect. We arrived in Zurich the day before the cruise left, which we would recommend. Scenic found us the lovely hotel. The pick up to take us to the Basel, Switzerland departure was very well organized. We had a lovely welcome when we arrived on board the ship by cruise director, Richard. He was amazing. ...
We heard Scenic offered a level of luxury and service that just did not deliver. We selected this cruise due to the itinerary and timeframe. Their guide communication system just flat out does not work but they insisted on continuing to use it. This was very frustrating and wasted considerable time. They need to go back to the VOX system used by other cruise lines.
The excursions were very ...
Wanting to avoid the health issues of some of the larger cruises, I chose this cruise because it was advertised as a small ship with not too many passengers. My travelling partner and I were told by our agent that there would be about 80 passengers. There were 180 passengers aboard ship. The staff was magnificent, always smiling, always wanting to go the extra mile except when it came to illness. ...
My husband and I chose this cruise as we throughly enjoyed our Christmas Cruise on the Rhine last year, it was so fantastic that when a sale came up on the River cruises I booked another one expecting the same level of service as before.
This was not the case, first we received an email that our ship had been changed, not a problem. Then the day that we are to board we received another email ...
I've had the privilege of traveling throughout Europe over the years. These journeys typically involved extensive planning, such as: booking transportation, accommodation, and mapping out excursions and activities. Then, there’s the challenge of navigating transitions between towns; driving down narrow and unfamiliar streets (on the opposite side of the road in some countries); figuring out check ...
Off ship excursions included a variety of options. Locations, frequently requiring long bus rides were worthwhile, despite inclement October weather.Tour guides were pleasant, helpful, and well informed. Our cruise director was excellent and staff would go out of their way to provide cabs, directions, maps, and walking tour suggestions.
Highlights included visits to Giverny, D day beaches, and ...
This was our second river cruise. In 2018, we booked Scenic for a Danube cruise from Nuremberg to Budapest. We had an excellent time despite low water levels in some parts of the river during that trip. This recent trip began with a single night extension in Paris at the Edouard 7 Hotel. This hotel was beautiful and in the heart of the Opera District.
The Scenic Gem is a beautiful ship although ...
Every evening meal was both to look forward to and to enjoy whilst in the restaurant : especially Portobello. Hard working , friendly and always approachable folk in the Restaurant ( one of us coeliac ) and really helpful Cruise Director and Assistant.
Lack of water in the Danube caused us to have two unexpected bus transfers , but well done and fabulous hotel in Budapest . All tour guides ...