Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Jewel

My husband and I chose this cruise as we throughly enjoyed our Christmas Cruise on the Rhine last year, it was so fantastic that when a sale came up on the River cruises I booked another one expecting the same level of service as before. This was not the case, first we received an email that our ship had been changed, not a problem. Then the day that we are to board we received another email ...