Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

We were met at the airport by a Scenic representative that got us shuttled to the spaceship and from that point on, we were very well looked after by all of the Scenic staff. All of the staff were wonderful. Our cabin and its amenities was great. We loved how the balcony became part of the room by folding back the glass partitions and lowering the top glass on the balcony rail. It was a ...