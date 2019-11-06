  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Scenic Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
368 reviews

1-10 of 368 Scenic Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

Bad experience

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
couple of critics
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Unable to get hold of anyone at scenic prior to the cruise for some up to date information on Covid testing. Several emails and phone calls going unanswered but then email received one day prior to sailing. Too late to be helpful. All aboard and then we had noise problems coming from somewhere in the boat (not other people) and had to change cabins on night 4 as the "fix" they tried after a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Bad experience

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
IL Traveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Scenic Jade experienced a trip interruption due to mechanical failure 5 days into the cruise. I won't go into all the ensuing inconveniences, but even before that, we were unimpressed with the food and overall adherence to the schedule. On the plus side, our cabin was comfortable and the complimentary laundry service was very good. We only used the advertised butler service once, but it ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Scenic having problems

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
tarzanterri
6-10 Cruises

In 2015 we sailed with Scenic down the Danube from Budapest to Nurenberg and it was 5 star. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about this cruise. The difficulties began even prior to leaving home. Their website was basically out of commission for months, and phone contact was nearly impossible. When you were able to get through on the phone after waiting for hours, it was clear that Scenic ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Avoid Scenic like the plague !

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cornwall dw
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The whole event was a disaster form beginning to the end. Even when the Jade broke down with engine failure towards the end of our trip to see the Dutch tulip fields, it was not the worst problems with which had to engage. My wife & I have traveled previously by sea & river, mostly thanks to Silversea & Uniworld both excellent. The vast majority of our unfortunate fellow passengers on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

ship broke down after 10 days service since lockdown.Compensation?

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
like rivercruises
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this pricier cruise as a treat, expecting high levels of service and choices along the way. We were patient with rather shambolic service, as they were a new tea, and very pleasant. Odd noises specific to our cabin caused disturbed sleep, but we were about to enjoy a change of cabin when the engines broke down( it had only been in service for 10 days since lockdowns). We couldn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Christmas Wonderland cruise - Amsterdam to Budapest 2019

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
granton57
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Scenic river cruise, which was advertised as a “Christmas Wonderland”. There wasn’t any Christmas wonderment about it. The only decorations were a tree in the entrance, one in the lounge and 2 foam snowflakes on the windows in the lounge. In the dining room a small table decoration per table. That was it, no lights etc. We parked next to a few ships who were beautifully ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

The scenic grinch stole Christmas

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
J59d
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have done previous Scenic River Cruises and loved them. We wanted to immerse ourselves in all things European Christmas with the luxury of scenic. However Scenic didn’t provide anything Christmas on this cruise. Lacking Christmas decoration, no special Christmas Eve dinner and no special Christmas Day festival. Very disappointing. This cruise was at the end of the season and Scenic Crystal was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Not Really a Christmas Market Cruise, despite how it is sold.

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Fceexp1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

For the most part, I have good words and praise for the actual cruise ship staff. They could not fix or be held accountable for things beyond their control, chiefly the marketing of what this cruise was supposed to deliver. The cruise is billed as a Christmas market tour. But let’s put this promise to test. Day 2 involved a departure from AMS at 13.00, so what do you really see of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with disabled person

A memorable experience for first timer river cruisers, hard to beat

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MarisaK
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We did not stay in Amsterdam before boarding the Ship. We were met at the airport by a Scenic representative which gave us an opportunity to meet and introduce ourselves to other guests. Our cabin was great with enough storage to store away all of our belongings, although our cabin was mainly used for sleeping. Our cruise director, Alex and our hotel manager, Djordje could not do enough for us. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

The best!

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
PStacey
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were met at the airport by a Scenic representative that got us shuttled to the spaceship and from that point on, we were very well looked after by all of the Scenic staff. All of the staff were wonderful. Our cabin and its amenities was great. We loved how the balcony became part of the room by folding back the glass partitions and lowering the top glass on the balcony rail. It was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

