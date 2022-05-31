  • Write a Review
Scenic Ocean Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: 76697669Vann
Suite Bedroom
Photo Credit: jchipgcs
Top deck at night. Cabanas on left.
Photo Credit: jchipgcs
Amy Kelly and Natalie Sexton, Cruise Directors
Photo Credit: jchipgcs
Cruiser Rating
2.7
Poor
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Scenic Ocean Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Incredible Iberian Discovery - inaugural sailing for Scenic Eclipse II

Review for Scenic Eclipse II to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
travellingbearsva
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We’ve travelled with Scenic on several river cruises in Europe and wanted to try out their ocean itinerary on Eclipse series. As this was inaugural voyage for Eclipse II and the owners/VIP would be on boat, we were expecting high standard of excellence. We encountered a mix of inexperienced butlers/waiters and other staff, incomplete preparations where staff were still adding/assembling/fixing ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with disabled person

SHAMBLES CAUSED BY FREE DRUNKEN ENGLISH TOUR AGENTS

Review for Scenic Eclipse to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Petels
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected this cruise for exclusivity, serenity and education. What a SHOCK when 20 or more young junior English loutish "travel agents" were given a free cruise. They were treated better than paying passengers, were rude, frequently drunk, rowdy and annoying. They dominated and were indulged by the senior officers. They RUINED what was supposed to be a luxury cruise. Even the crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Interior Design not suitable for an ocean Cruiser

Review for Scenic Eclipse to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
JumpSydney
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on the Athens to Malta and Malta to Lisbon cruise from 31st of May to 18th of June 2022 (booked in 2016 for 2017!!!) Here just a quick report about the Scenic Eclipse. We are not so happy with the Scenic Eclipse. I had a bad accident when I had to evade another person in the corridor and bumped into a handrail that was sticking out. The Scenic Eclipse is a great ship but has ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

