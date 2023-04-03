Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Scenic Eclipse II

We were very keen to experience the Scenic Eclipse and were most impressed with the advanced technology and wonderful crew. On one of the sea days we did tours of the engine rooms and 4 galleys - the staff are very proud of the new ship and there is a great sense of camaraderie. The Captain Torry enthusiastically welcomed everyone to visit the bridge and interacted extremely well with ...