We recently enjoyed a fantastic cruise on the Scenic Eclipse, and it exceeded all our expectations. From the moment we stepped on board, we were impressed by the luxurious accommodations and the exceptional service provided by the crew.
Our butler, Andrea, made our mornings delightful with her warm smile and bubbly personality as she brought us breakfast. Anna, who cleaned our room each day, ...
We were very keen to experience the Scenic Eclipse and were most impressed with the advanced technology and wonderful crew.
On one of the sea days we did tours of the engine rooms and 4 galleys - the staff are very proud of the new ship and there is a great sense of camaraderie. The Captain Torry enthusiastically welcomed everyone to visit the bridge and interacted extremely well with ...
Chose for a special birthday as liked the look and size of vessel when launched. The itinerary was very different and date worked well for us. all travel arrangements worked well and nice hotel overnight in Panama.Embarkation was very quick and shown straight to superb suite. Only one disappointment in cabin - the terrible and dangerous configuration of wardrobe door with bathroom door. Rest of ...