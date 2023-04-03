Scenic Ocean Spain Cruise Reviews

Nightmarket
In the bathroom this is not a sink it is a shelf, ridiculous and why I won’t go on Scenic again!
Scenic Eclipse II
Luxury Cruising with Scenic Eclipse

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Scenic Eclipse

User Avatar
Travelling Diva
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We recently enjoyed a fantastic cruise on the Scenic Eclipse, and it exceeded all our expectations. From the moment we stepped on board, we were impressed by the luxurious accommodations and the exceptional service provided by the crew. Our butler, Andrea, made our mornings delightful with her warm smile and bubbly personality as she brought us breakfast. Anna, who cleaned our room each day, ...
Sail Date: May 2024

A spectacular ship (discovery yacht) and wonderful crew.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Scenic Eclipse II

User Avatar
Gen98
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were very keen to experience the Scenic Eclipse and were most impressed with the advanced technology and wonderful crew. On one of the sea days we did tours of the engine rooms and 4 galleys - the staff are very proud of the new ship and there is a great sense of camaraderie. The Captain Torry enthusiastically welcomed everyone to visit the bridge and interacted extremely well with ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Could have been perfect

Review for a South America Cruise on Scenic Eclipse

User Avatar
Trishmc170
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose for a special birthday as liked the look and size of vessel when launched. The itinerary was very different and date worked well for us. all travel arrangements worked well and nice hotel overnight in Panama.Embarkation was very quick and shown straight to superb suite. Only one disappointment in cabin - the terrible and dangerous configuration of wardrobe door with bathroom door. Rest of ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Spain Cruise Reviews for Scenic Ocean Ships
