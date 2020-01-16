Great trip.
Captain and hotel manager fantastic.
Crew great - Damir, gregg, Christian, Deane stop out.
Enrichment lectures great - I lined the short and punchy nature.
Did well to find weather holes and calm slots.
Entertainment poor - especially the pianist.
Little atmosphere created in the lounge.
You are not able to book a future cruise discount if you don’t book a specific ...
19 years ago we visited Antarctica and my husband proposed to me at Brown Bluff, surrounded by penguins. We hesitated to return because we had had such a wonderful experience and we did not want those amazing memories spoilt. But we need not have worried. Scenic gave us the most amazing trip and more.
The wildlife, especially in South Georgia, which we had not visited before, was breathtaking ...
My review is great for the ship and crew (5*) but very poor for Scenic as a company (1* - would not book with them again).
First the good – the ship is fantastic. The rooms are large, clean and comfortable. The bedding was the most comfortable of any ship we have been on. The crew is extremely well trained and works very hard. This ship has a decent number of dining options for a ship this ...
Great itinerary to the South Atlantic and Antarctic. Looked forward to the great food, helicopter ride and submarine. The ship is in fact beautiful and very comfortable.
Unfortunately, I received an email as I was packing for the trip informing us that the sub was broken and not available. We were selected for a helicopter ride at the same time as our first kayak opportunity- we asking to move ...
A luxury cruise to Antarctica is expensive, so I thoroughly researched ships and pricing. Since we were still in the times of COVID, I was very lucky to find some amazing pricing on the relatively new and specially hulled Scenic Eclipse that left about 4 months out. The ship looked amazing, and more importantly offered all passengers zodiac excursions off the ship whenever weather and location ...
Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht (Antarctica and South Georgia)
This is a long review because I wanted to describe why I wholeheartedly recommend the Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht to anyone wanting to explore Antarctica in luxury and style. I’ve divided the post into four sections: service, food, ship and the excursions.
Service: I never knew what six-star service was until I came onboard the ...
I need to preface this review by saying I am not an experienced "cruiser". In fact, this was my first cruise. But if that epic experience was anything to go by, then it most definitely will not be my last!
From the moment you step aboard the Scenic Eclipse, you are transported to another place. An ultra-luxurious, thoughtfully designed expedition yacht, that is clever in both its ability to ...
After 2 years of Covid lockdowns and repeated attempts to take a vacation, we decided that we wanted to do something quite extraordinary. We did our research (we had plenty of time in lockdown!), and agreed that a combination of ultra luxury, juxtaposed against extreme locations, was our brief.
Our path led us to the Scenic Eclipse, a 6 star ultra sleek, superyacht styled, boutique cruise ...
I chose this cruise 2 years ago as I thought if I was going to the Antarctic I would do it in style and comfort. I chose what was supposed to be the second season so issues could be ironed out but because of delays it became the first season. Firstly we only became aware of our early transfer from Buenos Airies to Ushuaia less than 2 weeks prior to departure no time to arrange alternate ...
My agent asked me for feedback on Scenic Eclipse. This is what I wrote.
Our thoughts on Scenic Eclipse. Overall it’s a four star hotel in a six star ship where Silversea is a six star hotel in a four star ship!
The huge 6 metre stabilisers and a long sharp bow make for the best ride by far we’ve experienced. We were in a Force 11 gale and Force 12 for an hour or so leaving South Georgia and ...