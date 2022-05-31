We’ve travelled with Scenic on several river cruises in Europe and wanted to try out their ocean itinerary on Eclipse series. As this was inaugural voyage for Eclipse II and the owners/VIP would be on boat, we were expecting high standard of excellence. We encountered a mix of inexperienced butlers/waiters and other staff, incomplete preparations where staff were still adding/assembling/fixing ...
We selected this cruise for exclusivity, serenity and education. What a SHOCK when 20 or more young junior English loutish "travel agents" were given a free cruise. They were treated better than paying passengers, were rude, frequently drunk, rowdy and annoying. They dominated and were indulged by the senior officers. They RUINED what was supposed to be a luxury cruise. Even the crew were ...
We have been on the Athens to Malta and Malta to Lisbon cruise from 31st of May to 18th of June 2022 (booked in 2016 for 2017!!!)
Here just a quick report about the Scenic Eclipse. We are not so happy with the Scenic Eclipse. I had a bad accident when I had to evade another person in the corridor and bumped into a handrail that was sticking out.
The Scenic Eclipse is a great ship but has ...