We recently enjoyed a fantastic cruise on the Scenic Eclipse, and it exceeded all our expectations. From the moment we stepped on board, we were impressed by the luxurious accommodations and the exceptional service provided by the crew.
Our butler, Andrea, made our mornings delightful with her warm smile and bubbly personality as she brought us breakfast. Anna, who cleaned our room each day, ...
We were very keen to experience the Scenic Eclipse and were most impressed with the advanced technology and wonderful crew.
On one of the sea days we did tours of the engine rooms and 4 galleys - the staff are very proud of the new ship and there is a great sense of camaraderie. The Captain Torry enthusiastically welcomed everyone to visit the bridge and interacted extremely well with ...
We selected this cruise for exclusivity, serenity and education. What a SHOCK when 20 or more young junior English loutish "travel agents" were given a free cruise. They were treated better than paying passengers, were rude, frequently drunk, rowdy and annoying. They dominated and were indulged by the senior officers. They RUINED what was supposed to be a luxury cruise. Even the crew were ...
Now guys Im a scenic tragic with almost all of my cruising experience on Scenic river boats with this being the first on their "mega " yacht Eclipse.
Let me say from the outset it looks spectacular with an outstanding interior finish ,paintings and general overall "vibe" ( aussie expression for the feeling of the thing)
It has many excellent features ....good gym, excellent dining ...
We chose this ship as it is brand new... never again.
The design of this ship is dreadful as there is almost no seating areas outside and if you do find a seat outside if the helecopter is in operation the noise is unbearable. For some reason they have put the swimming pool inside the restaurant along with sunbeds and showers! With water from the pool splashing on to the restaurant floor ...
This is a very hard review to write, because the ship has been designed to be to many things that are so different, which is difficult to achieve. The design has certainly tried to incorporate a high degree of luxury and speciality gourmet dinning venues in an expedition vessel with many unique features.
So from my point of view, I really have to review it on the basis that it is an expedition ...
We chose this as it was to be a discovery expedition, which in reality it wasn’t.
The ship itself wasn’t completed. The cabins weren’t ready of finished, the decks outside were still being finished and had contractors working night and day. Issues with machines in laundry, gang planks weren’t working, the list goes on .
There wasn’t enough seating at the buffet at breakfast and lunch, also ...