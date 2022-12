Review for Costa Toscana to Middle East

This was a rebooking due to COVID cancellations going back to 2020. The cruise was one of quite a few Costa cruises that we have previously enjoyed. Our booking included a Bus transfer, Flight Transfer and return Flight, Health Insurance, Flight, as well as My Drinks package The bus transfer to Savona was comfortable, uneventful and arrived on time. Boarding was quick, as all formalities ...