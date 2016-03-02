The Costa Toscana it’s a beautiful ship has a lot to offer. Great Amenities on board. I recently sailed on the Toscana, and I was so disappointed in the Frontline staff who should have all the answers to your questions. The Frontline staff were very rude and unhelpful. The food choices were adequate, controlled, but the Buffet choices were the same every day. I took the liberty of going to the ...
Brazil being on our travel bucket list and cruising being our favourite type of holiday we thought this holiday would be perfect. It was the complete opposite.
Food- Disgusting. Raw chicken, tiny portions, horrible selection, half the buffet shut, need I go on? I think MSC are keeping the cuttlefish afloat as for some strange reason that was on every night. The food was so bad there was times ...
This was not my first cruise with MSC,in fact it was about my 7th or 8th mostly transatlantic from Santos, Brazil to Europe apart from one to the Caribbean. Prior to this I had done a mini cruises with Fred Olsen. To be honest,after my first cruise with MSC in 2013 I was quite impressed and wanted to go again,which I did more or less ever year following. In 2014 cruising again from Brazil to ...
We are just returning from our 18 day adventure as a family of five ,two adults three children age 7, 13 ,15 we have previously sailed with RCI , NCL ,PRINCESS AND CUNARD and after reading some of the reviews of MSC had very low expectations but they do a loyalty match to our diamond plus level with RCL so we gave it a go and this is honestly the best cruise line we have sailed with happiest ...
Modern ship, many open areas from which you can admire the sea. I liked the track with a transparent bottom. The glass was clean and it was clearly visible what was happening below.
Lots of fun for kids. There is a water park, rope town, zip-line. There is a pool with a retractable roof, which is very important for me if the trip passes through countries with different climatic conditions. ...
The events and the food inside the ship are good. But Costa seriously sins in the organization and contracting of services. For example, I booked through the site a laundry package ($ 29.90) and did not use the service. However, on the day of shipment my credit card was already charged without my having used the service. I looked for customer service and they said they could not extort the value ...
I chose this cruise because I thought Brazil would be exciting. It was until we got to the Fasinosa. Then everything went wrong. There are too many people for the common areas and too few staff to control them. The rules are good but no one to carry them out. Therefore there are children running riot in the theatre at night and in the restaurants at mealtimes. The hygiene rules are not carried ...
Our travel agent got us a good deal, to include extra nights in Brazil and Barcelona. Never been to Brazil before, and the itinerary suited us with 7 days at sea, the cruise ended in Barcelona and we only live 1 hour flight away.
We were mid ship deck 2 with a window, the cabin was big enough and clean, the windows were rusty and needed renewing.
We had booked a table for 2, after many ...
Chose this cruise for the transatlantic crossing and some of the ports.
Having been on Rhapsody before the ship is in need of some TLC however the overall experience of the ship was good.
Embarkation was a little slow with the girl behind the counter more interested in joking and carrying on with a fellow worker than serving us and getting the job done.
As soon as you got on the ship you ...
We took our first Costa cruise on March 2, 2016 on the Pacifica - we chose it partly because of the itinerary as it was repositioning from Brazil to Italy, and also because the price was very reasonable.
Pros
- ship is lovely with beautiful decor, large wide hallways and elevator banks. We had an ocean view and an inside room which were both quite spacious.
Because of the language ...