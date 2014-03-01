  • Write a Review
Santos (Sao Paulo) to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
14 reviews

1-10 of 14 Santos (Sao Paulo) to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Excursion

Review for Costa Toscana to Transatlantic

User Avatar
flygirl46
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The Costa Toscana it’s a beautiful ship has a lot to offer. Great Amenities on board. I recently sailed on the Toscana, and I was so disappointed in the Frontline staff who should have all the answers to your questions. The Frontline staff were very rude and unhelpful. The food choices were adequate, controlled, but the Buffet choices were the same every day. I took the liberty of going to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Inside Stateroom

Cruise nightmare

Review for MSC Fantasia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
dfwzetec
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was not my first cruise with MSC,in fact it was about my 7th or 8th mostly transatlantic from Santos, Brazil to Europe apart from one to the Caribbean. Prior to this I had done a mini cruises with Fred Olsen. To be honest,after my first cruise with MSC in 2013 I was quite impressed and wanted to go again,which I did more or less ever year following. In 2014 cruising again from Brazil to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

GREAT ITINERARY

Review for MSC Magnifica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
pmcooke
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a lovely onboard experience - we thoroughly enjoyed the itinerary as well as the advantages which come with a suite. Loved the spa area! The service on Magnifica was very good and the staff really friendly, helpful and multi-lingual. What we did find annoying though (and this is the reason why we could not award "Excellent" for the Shore Excursions Category), was that the English ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Suite

Good but very disorganized and bad trips.

Review for Costa Favolosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
valdenirdaniel
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The events and the food inside the ship are good. But Costa seriously sins in the organization and contracting of services. For example, I booked through the site a laundry package ($ 29.90) and did not use the service. However, on the day of shipment my credit card was already charged without my having used the service. I looked for customer service and they said they could not extort the value ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Premium Inside

Very disappointing

Review for Costa Fascinosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Beryllehan
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I chose this cruise because I thought Brazil would be exciting. It was until we got to the Fasinosa. Then everything went wrong. There are too many people for the common areas and too few staff to control them. The rules are good but no one to carry them out. Therefore there are children running riot in the theatre at night and in the restaurants at mealtimes. The hygiene rules are not carried ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Outside Premium

Language problems almost ruined this cruise.

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
pc1949
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for the transatlantic crossing and some of the ports. Having been on Rhapsody before the ship is in need of some TLC however the overall experience of the ship was good. Embarkation was a little slow with the girl behind the counter more interested in joking and carrying on with a fellow worker than serving us and getting the job done. As soon as you got on the ship you ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Enjoyed being on a smaller ship.

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Leeds Rhinos
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our travel agent got us a good deal, to include extra nights in Brazil and Barcelona. Never been to Brazil before, and the itinerary suited us with 7 days at sea, the cruise ended in Barcelona and we only live 1 hour flight away. We were mid ship deck 2 with a window, the cabin was big enough and clean, the windows were rusty and needed renewing. We had booked a table for 2, after many ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Panoramic Ocean View Stateroom

Costa Problems

Review for Costa Pacifica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
elizabeth joyce
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because we had just spent 8 days cruising the amazon river, we thought this would be an ideal way to return home without the long flight, My husband and I have cruised with a number of cruise companies including Costa although this was some years ago and was excellent then( it was the first cruise we had ever done). I have to say the standard now is extremely poor, regretably ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Santos, Brazil to Venice, Italy Excellent Value Cruise

Review for Costa Fascinosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Linda Miller
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The only thing I will agree with about the previous 2 reviews is the 11 dollars per day service charge, it should be up to the individual to tip as they see fit, apart from that I think their reviews very unfair. The cruise itself taking of the airfare and transfers worked out about 20 pppd full board and the use of the facilities of a beautiful ship. The staff were very polite and obliging and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2014

Santos, Brazil to Venice Excellent Value Cruise

Review for Costa Fascinosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Linda Miller
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have recently returned from a transatlantic Cruise on the Costa Fascinosa and completely disagree with the 2 previous reviews. What do people expect for approx £20 per night full board ( that is all it cost when taking off the air fares and transfers). We don't go on a cruise to sit in the cabin to watch television so the lack of English channels was not a problem, the staff on the ship were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2014

