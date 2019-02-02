  • Newsletter
Santos (Sao Paulo) to South America Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
42 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 42 Santos (Sao Paulo) to South America Cruise Reviews

I have never been so disappointed and dissatisfied

Review for Costa Favolosa to South America

User Avatar
Davidwest
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I can't even begin to start, the captain is a terrible driver we were on the 9th floor and we felt the ship moving so bad that the whole family got sick the food is extra and the buffet food is the same every day we couldn't even play bingo correctly without people yelling about the numbers and it was rigged to drop down from 5000 to 500 dollars no one ever wins the 5000$ I suggest if your gonna ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Traveled with children

Vantage is horrible - worst experience ever

Review for Ocean Explorer to South America

User Avatar
mitzmaisy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose the cruise for the Amazon river experience but they changed the whole itinerary. New ship is already rusted and old and tired looking. They cancelled an extension and said I will not be reimbursed for 1-2 years. Impossible to get through to customer service and you CANNOT speak to a manager. Crew was great yet there are rumors they are not getting paid and that the company is ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Terrible Experience

Review for MSC Preziosa to South America

User Avatar
Luciana77
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

MSC Cruzeiros Brasil Last March 28th, me and my husband embarked in a so-called mini cruise of 3 nights out of Santos, Brasil. Our cabin was located in Deck 13. Due to Covid issues, we were granted a USD 100 onboard credit. Together with the cruise, we paid for a beverage package. We were expecting an outstanding cruise but out overall experience was very much disappointing. During ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Premium Suite Aurea (sealed window)

Awful experience

Review for MSC Seaview to South America

User Avatar
FelipeAnh
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Starting from the embarkation the experience was terrible. Complete caos, disorganized, very lazy and uncomfortable... get ready for at least 3 hours of waiting. Arriving at the ship we found all the infrastructure very nice, the house keeping was looking good and the positive impression was carried to inside the cabin... clean, organized and just as we asked. But the good thing stop ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Outside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Lots of marketing

Review for MSC Seaview to South America

User Avatar
Samyrawr
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

sorry for my English ! I’m from Brazil . the cabin was the best thing! it looked like a hotel room. the food at the buffet was better than at the social restaurant. everything is paid, there are no activities for 5000 people, the cleanliness of my room was horrible. I bought a wifi package on the last day they already canceled before the trip ended. It is my sixth cruiser (msc, costa, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Horrível! Pesadelo de Cruzeiro

Review for MSC Poesia to South America

User Avatar
ADP2020
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Regrettable or treat that an MSC is giving its passengers. The ship was absolutely full. Believe that they have enlarged or cabins in a renovation, but not widening the common area. The buffet restaurants, a shopping area and a pool area did not accommodate the number of passengers. It is not possible to move through the theater to a restaurant without being used by people. We had to hold ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Not bad and not good either: it's mediocre.

Review for MSC Sinfonia to South America

User Avatar
nchapira
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Imagine a ship with a weird design, everything is turned inward, the window views of some bars are blocked by equipment and always close the blinds of all windows at night. To see the sea you have to go to the pool deck and face the wind and mud. On the 6th floor deck there are side aisles, but there are no chairs to sit and read a book. Imagine that the service has no standard, indicating the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Transatlantic Equator Crossing Cruise

Review for MSC Seaview to South America

User Avatar
queen_V
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Modern ship, many open areas from which you can admire the sea. I liked the track with a transparent bottom. The glass was clean and it was clearly visible what was happening below. Lots of fun for kids. There is a water park, rope town, zip-line. There is a pool with a retractable roof, which is very important for me if the trip passes through countries with different climatic conditions. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Amazing

Review for MSC Seaview to South America

User Avatar
hqforhair
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are just returning from our 18 day adventure as a family of five ,two adults three children age 7, 13 ,15 we have previously sailed with RCI , NCL ,PRINCESS AND CUNARD and after reading some of the reviews of MSC had very low expectations but they do a loyalty match to our diamond plus level with RCL so we gave it a go and this is honestly the best cruise line we have sailed with happiest ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Suite with Whirlpool Tub

Traveled with children

Cheap Cruise

Review for MSC Seaview to South America

User Avatar
Jose Augusto
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Notice that the title is not unexpensive cruise, as this one costed some usd 3500 for a couple and a todler in a balcony. Well, if this is your first cruise, you probably will like it. But when you have a bunch of others as previous experiences, you might get disapointed as we did (and most of the passenger we spoke with who had previous cruise experiences) Let me start with the good ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

