I can't even begin to start, the captain is a terrible driver we were on the 9th floor and we felt the ship moving so bad that the whole family got sick the food is extra and the buffet food is the same every day we couldn't even play bingo correctly without people yelling about the numbers and it was rigged to drop down from 5000 to 500 dollars no one ever wins the 5000$ I suggest if your gonna ...
I chose the cruise for the Amazon river experience but they changed the whole itinerary.
New ship is already rusted and old and tired looking.
They cancelled an extension and said I will not be reimbursed for 1-2 years.
Impossible to get through to customer service and you CANNOT speak to a manager.
Crew was great yet there are rumors they are not getting paid and that the company is ...
MSC Cruzeiros
Brasil
Last March 28th, me and my husband embarked in a so-called mini cruise of 3 nights out of Santos, Brasil. Our cabin was located in Deck 13. Due to Covid issues, we were granted a USD 100 onboard credit. Together with the cruise, we paid for a beverage package. We were expecting an outstanding cruise but out overall experience was very much disappointing.
During ...
Starting from the embarkation the experience was terrible. Complete caos, disorganized, very lazy and uncomfortable... get ready for at least 3 hours of waiting.
Arriving at the ship we found all the infrastructure very nice, the house keeping was looking good and the positive impression was carried to inside the cabin... clean, organized and just as we asked.
But the good thing stop ...
sorry for my English ! I’m from Brazil .
the cabin was the best thing! it looked like a hotel room.
the food at the buffet was better than at the social restaurant.
everything is paid, there are no activities for 5000 people, the cleanliness of my room was horrible. I bought a wifi package on the last day they already canceled before the trip ended. It is my sixth cruiser (msc, costa, ...
Regrettable or treat that an MSC is giving its passengers. The ship was absolutely full. Believe that they have enlarged or cabins in a renovation, but not widening the common area.
The buffet restaurants, a shopping area and a pool area did not accommodate the number of passengers.
It is not possible to move through the theater to a restaurant without being used by people.
We had to hold ...
Imagine a ship with a weird design, everything is turned inward, the window views of some bars are blocked by equipment and always close the blinds of all windows at night. To see the sea you have to go to the pool deck and face the wind and mud. On the 6th floor deck there are side aisles, but there are no chairs to sit and read a book. Imagine that the service has no standard, indicating the ...
Modern ship, many open areas from which you can admire the sea. I liked the track with a transparent bottom. The glass was clean and it was clearly visible what was happening below.
Lots of fun for kids. There is a water park, rope town, zip-line. There is a pool with a retractable roof, which is very important for me if the trip passes through countries with different climatic conditions. ...
We are just returning from our 18 day adventure as a family of five ,two adults three children age 7, 13 ,15 we have previously sailed with RCI , NCL ,PRINCESS AND CUNARD and after reading some of the reviews of MSC had very low expectations but they do a loyalty match to our diamond plus level with RCL so we gave it a go and this is honestly the best cruise line we have sailed with happiest ...
Notice that the title is not unexpensive cruise, as this one costed some usd 3500 for a couple and a todler in a balcony.
Well, if this is your first cruise, you probably will like it. But when you have a bunch of others as previous experiences, you might get disapointed as we did (and most of the passenger we spoke with who had previous cruise experiences)
Let me start with the good ...