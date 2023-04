Review for Ocean Explorer to Caribbean - Western

We are President's Club members of Vantage, having traveled with them over a half-dozen times; but this will be our last trip with Vantage. We had a cruise cancelled during the COVID pandemic and Vantage was not keen on giving us our deposit of $1,000 back to us. The manager promised us an extra credit of another $1,000 if we would leave our deposit with Vantage; and this was done. We later were ...