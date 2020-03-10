  • Newsletter
Santos (Sao Paulo) to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
1.0
Terrible
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Santos (Sao Paulo) to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

HMS Fawlty Towers

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Fantasia

er1508
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Brazil being on our travel bucket list and cruising being our favourite type of holiday we thought this holiday would be perfect. It was the complete opposite. Food- Disgusting. Raw chicken, tiny portions, horrible selection, half the buffet shut, need I go on? I think MSC are keeping the cuttlefish afloat as for some strange reason that was on every night. The food was so bad there was times ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Cruise nightmare

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Fantasia

dfwzetec
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was not my first cruise with MSC,in fact it was about my 7th or 8th mostly transatlantic from Santos, Brazil to Europe apart from one to the Caribbean. Prior to this I had done a mini cruises with Fred Olsen. To be honest,after my first cruise with MSC in 2013 I was quite impressed and wanted to go again,which I did more or less ever year following. In 2014 cruising again from Brazil to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

