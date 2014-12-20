  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Santiago (Valparaiso) to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
12 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 12 Santiago (Valparaiso) to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship but definitely for Antarctica

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Octantis

User Avatar
Insanityx4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip from Santiago Chile through the Panama Canal to Ft. Lauderdale because we wanted to try an Expedition ship and I don't like cold weather. Everything is geared towards the Arctic however and there really wasn't much to do on the ship. We had a nature lecturer and a historian but the talks were mostly on the Arctic. The "toys" on board are only licensed to be used in Antarctica ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Nordic Penthouse (with Balcony)

We feel ripped off!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

User Avatar
Friendlyjohnno
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

we feel absolutely cheated out of our holiday money. We are battling farmers who have saved our money for what was to be the holiday of our lifetime. Firstly, there was an 18% service charge on everything we bought, then there was a place on the invoice for a tip. A few times it was underlined. A cheap bottle of wine we bought in a supermarket in Santiago for $4.50 was on the menu for $35 + 18% ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2016

A truly memorable voyage

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

User Avatar
Claremont
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

From Valparaiso to Fort Lauderdale is a very long way both in distance and in culture. The journey was fascinating. Embarkation was swift but access to staterooms was delayed due to extensive cleaning following an outbreak of intestinal illness. For the whole of the trip there was constant cleaning by the staff and ubiquitous hand gel. We visited Arica - there is a big hill in the middle of town, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Not a 6-star cruise by any means

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
luxcruisetraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I requested a refund for the cruise we just took on 12/20/2014 - 1/7/2015. Silversea clearly cheated their naive customers, who paid for the 6-star cruise but received a 2-star experience at best. - The food was terrible, and they ran out of even of that in the end. There were hardly any fruit, stale nuts and terrible frozen fish. -The TV was not working properly. - The new in-residence ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2014

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

So bad at Happy Hour guests gathered to laugh and share horror stories

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

User Avatar
4jaded
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I was unfortunate enough to pay for a 14 day Cruise on the Celebrity Infinity from Santiago Chile to Miami via the Panama Canal. I am a solo Male Passenger, 47 years old, with 27 years of Hospitality Management skills under my belt, and a total of 30 years of hospitality experience. I literally could write a book on how tragic this cruise ended up being, but I will stick to the larger broad ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2014

South America,Panama Canal to Miami.

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

User Avatar
D.T.B.
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our first Cruise on one of the Millennium Class Ships. I can see why they at a Favorite of veteran Cruisers. They have an Uncrowded feel and a very Understated Décor. The Great Service we have always enjoyed on Celebrity Ships and outstanding Food and Entertainment. We were traveling with Friends and Relatives some of who were on their First Cruise. For once we never used any of the Cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2014

Infinitely better than reported!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

User Avatar
CSGuy44
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I, along with five other couples recently completed a 14 night cruise from Valparaiso, Chile to Miami via the Panama Canal. The purpose of this cruise was to celebrate my 70th birthday. This was our 18th cruise and we have Elite status. I mention this so that others realize we are not new to this game. We flew into Santiago four days early, staying at the Marriott hotel, in order to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2014

Crowded public rooms and no ventilation

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

User Avatar
disappointed
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Too many people for this size of ship. Do not book this ship unless you enjoy pushing and shoving! We cruised on the Century at Christmas and the experience was totally different. Lifeboat drill- Too crowded to see/hear instructions. Many people tried to leave the claustrophic environment. Why doesn't Celebrity put this information on the stateroom TV and make checking that you've watched it a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2012

Enjoyed Celebrity and loved the Canal!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

User Avatar
alih
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our tenth cruise but first on Celebrity, we are a couple in our forties who love cruising and love being on holiday, so find it hard to find any faults.Pre Cruise: We flew from Dublin via Madrid to Santiago, the first leg was with Iberia, their service was bad and we had a three hour delay, the second leg was with LAN who were fantastic, I'd definitely fly with them again. We stayed one ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2011

South America

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

User Avatar
terrytallent1
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

This was the second leg of our back to back South American cruise. Since we made friends of many of the crew this turned out to be one of the best two weeks possible on any cruise ship. We had the opportunity to get off the ship in Valpariso for a half day tour. The weather was perfect and we used the ship tour. It was a little overpriced but well organized. We opted to not go to Santiago on an ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2011

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Santiago (Valparaiso) to the Panama Canal & Central America
Santiago (Valparaiso) to the Panama Canal & Central America Celebrity Infinity Cruise Reviews
Santiago (Valparaiso) to the Panama Canal & Central America Celebrity Infinity Cruise Reviews
Santiago (Valparaiso) to the Panama Canal & Central America Viking Octantis Cruise Reviews
Santiago (Valparaiso) to the Panama Canal & Central America Silver Shadow Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map