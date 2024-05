Review for a South America Cruise on Marina

We wanted to try Oceania instead of our usual Princess or HAL. My review is very mixed because some things were better and others were not. For example, embarkation was great, we walked right on and there were some little kiosks with nice items for sale before you boarded, including wine which you could take onboard. Disembarkation was horrible. They told us to be on one floor, then changed ...